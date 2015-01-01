पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीडभाड:विजयपुर में दिन भर लगी रही चहल-पहल, नड्डा से मुलाकात करने को लगा रहा जमघट

विजयपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा के विजयपुर स्थित आवास पर रविवार को दिन भर चहल-पहल रही। लंबे अंतराल के बाद घर आए नड्डा से मुलाकात के लिए उनके घर में लोगों का जमघट लगा रहा। इस दौरान झंडूता मंडल भाजपा की ओर से विधायक जेआर कटवाल ने उन्हें सम्मानित करने के साथ ही पीएम केयर फंड के लिए 5.25 लाख रुपये का चेक भी सौंपा।

कोरोना काल की वजह से जेपी नड्डा इस बार लंबे समय के बाद अपने घर आ पाए हैं। हालांकि पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार उन्हें रविवार को वापस लौटना था, लेकिन इसमें आंशिक बदलाव हुआ। नए कार्यक्रम के तहत वह रविवार को भी दिन भर घर पर ही रहे।

उनसे मुलाकात के लिए पूरा दिन लोगों का जमघट लगा रहा। बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने उन्हें जहां भाजपा की कमान संभालने और बिहार में जीत की बधाई दी, वहीं कई लोगों ने अपनी समस्याएं भी उनके समक्ष रखीं।

झंडूता मंडल भाजपा द्वारा सम्मानित करने के बाद संबोधन के आग्रह पर नड्डा ने कहा कि आज वह कोई राजनीतिक चर्चा नहीं करना चाहते। इतने समय के बाद अपने लोगों से मिलने का मौका मिला है, लिहाजा वह सभी से व्यक्तिगत तौर पर बात करना चाहते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को हर देशवासी की चिंता है। हर व्यक्ति के विकास के लिए वह दिन-रात काम कर रहे हैं।

