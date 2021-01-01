पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • Alto Car Fell Into A Ditch In Chamba; Two People Dead, One On The Spot And The Other One Died In The Hospital

घर पहुंचने से पहले आ गई मौत:चंबा में खाई में गिरी ऑल्टो कार; दो लोगों की मौत, एक ने घटनास्थल पर और दूजे ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

चंबा14 मिनट पहले
हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि एक महिला की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि एक महिला की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा जिले में न्याग्रां-होली मार्ग पर एक ऑल्टो कार अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि एक महिला की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने शवों को कब्जे में ले लिया है और मामला दर्ज करके हादसे के कारण तलाशने में जुट गई है।

SP चंबा अरुल कुमार ने बताया कि मृतकों की पहचान ग्राम पंचायत न्याग्रां के घड़ोह गांव निवासी ठाकुर सिंह तथा त्रिलोक के रूप में हुई है। शनिवार सुबह ठाकुर सिंह, त्रिलोक और बांकला देवी पत्नी अमरजीत निवासी घड़ौह ऑल्टो कार नंबर HP46-2145 में सवार होकर होली की तरफ जा रहे थे। जब कार दियोल के पास पहुंची तो अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। कार के खाई में गिरने की आई आवाज सुनकर लोग दौड़े आए। उन्होंने तुरंत बचाव अभियान शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस को भी हादसे की खबर दी गई। लेकिन तब तक घटनास्थल पर ही ठाकुर सिंह की मौत हो चुकी थी।

पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर त्रिलोक और बांकला देवी को इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र होली पहुंचाया। त्रिलोक को मेडिकल कॉलेज चंबा रेफर कर किया गया, लेकिन रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। बांकला देवी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है, लेकिन वह खतरे से बाहर है। नायब तहसीलदार होली ठैंठु राम ने कहा कि दियोल के पास कार के खाई में गिरने से दो व्यक्तियों की मौत और एक महिला के घायल होने की सूचना मिली थी। सूचना मिलने के उपरांत प्रशासन की ओर से मृतकों के स्वजनों को 10-10 हजार व घायल को 5 हजार रुपए राहत राशि प्रदान की गई है।

