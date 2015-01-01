पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहादत को सलााम:जल्द छुट्‌टी आने की कहकर एलएसी पर ड्यूटी करने गया था वीर अंचित कुमार, आतंकियों से लोहा लेते हए दी प्राणों की आहूति

सिरमौर16 मिनट पहले
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में आतंकी मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए सिरमौर जिले के धार पंजहेरा निवासी अंचित कुमार की फाइल फोटो।
  • सेना की 21 डोगरा बटालियन में तैनात था सिरमौर जिले के धार पंजहेरा गांव का अंचित कुमार
  • घर वालों से जल्द लौटने के वादे के साथ 24 अक्तूबर को ड्यूटी पर गया था, मंगलवार सुबह आंतकी मुठभेड़ में हुआ शहीद

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले का एक वीर सैनिक अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भारत भूमि की आन-बान और शान की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हो गया। सिर्फ 23 साल का यह वीर जवान एक महीना पहले ही जल्द लौटने की आस के साथ घर से विदा हुआ था। बीते मंगलवार को एलएसी पर आतंकी मुठभेड़ का जवाब देते हुए इसने भारत मां की रक्षा में अपने प्राण वार दिए। शहादत की सूचना के बाद सैनिक के घर-गांव और इलाके में माहौल गमगीन है।

राज्यपाल कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार राजगढ़ उपमंडल की बोहल टालिया पंचायत के धार पंजहेरा गांव का अंचित कुमार अरुणाचल प्रदेश में एलएसी पर सेना की 21 डोगरा बटालियन में तैनात था। पिता राजेश व मां सुनीता के साथ-साथ दादा-दादी से 24 अक्तूबर को वापस ड्यूटी पर लौटते वक्त जल्द घर आने का वायदा कर गया था। अंचित माता-पिता का इकलौता बेटा था। दूसरी संतान के रूप में बेटी है।

परिजनों ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम करीब 6 बजे उसकी शहादत की जानकारी मिली। बताया जाता है कि मंगलवार सुबह जवान एक पोस्ट से दूसरी पोस्ट पर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान आतंकियों ने हमला बोल दिया। ऑपरेशन में अंचित कुमार शहीद हो गया। घर पर माता-पिता, दादा कृष्ण दत्त शर्मा, दादी शारदा देवी की आंखें नम हैं। हालांकि वो पोते की शहादत पर गर्व भी महसूस कर रहे हैं। वहीं छोटी बहन नीतिका को भाई की शहादत की सूचना मिलने के बाद गहरा सदमा लगा है। हंसमुख व मिलनसार स्वभाव के अंचित की अचानक ही शहादत की खबर सुनकर हर कोई स्तब्ध है, साथ ही इलाके में शोक की लहर है।

अंचित कुमार के ताऊ सुदेश शर्मा ने फोन पर बताया कि परिवार को बीती रात ही जानकारी मिल गई थी। सुबह उनकी भी सैन्य अधिकारी से फोन पर बात हुई। उधर, भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व सांसद सुरेश कश्यप ने शोक संतप्त परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रकट की हैं। इसी बीच संपर्क किए जाने पर सैनिक वेलफेयर बोर्ड के उपनिदेशक मेजर दीपक धवन ने जवान के शहीद होने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि इस बारे आधिकारिक सूचना मिली है।

