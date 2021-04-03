पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-कर्म:बालजी व ज्ञानानंद महाराज ने उठाई भगवान की पालकी, उमड़े श्रद्धालु

ऊना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शोभायात्रा में राष्ट्रीय संत बालजी और ज्ञानानंद महाराज पालकी उठाए हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
शोभायात्रा में राष्ट्रीय संत बालजी और ज्ञानानंद महाराज पालकी उठाए हुए।

जिला मुख्यालय से सटे कोटलाकलां के श्रीराधा-कृष्ण मंदिर में चल रहे वार्षिक महासम्मेलन से समूचा क्षेत्र भक्ति के रंग में रंगा हुआ। वीरवार को यहां से भव्य शोभायात्रा निकाली गई, जिसका नेतृत्व राष्ट्रीय संत बालजी महाराज ने किया। मंदिर परिसर से दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे शोभायात्रा शुरू हुई। इस दौरान बालजी महाराज और गीता मनीषी ज्ञानानंद महाराज ने भगवान जी की पालकी भी उठाई।

इस बीच हरे कृष्णा राधे कृष्णा और हरि बोल के जयकारे गूजते रहे। इसके बाद शोभायात्रा ऊना शहर के लिए रवाना हुई। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं ने हिस्सा लिया। सबसे आगे महिलाएं सिर पर कलश लेकर चल रही थी। यात्रा में विभिन्न देवी-देवताओं की झांकियां, गतका दल और बैंड दल मुख्य आकर्षण रहे। शोभायात्रा शहर से होते हुए रामलीला ग्राउंड पहुंची और वापिस मंदिर परिसर में समाप्त हुई। शहर में जगह जगह श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खानपान के स्टाल लगाए गए थे।

इससे पहले बालजी महाराज ने कहा कि भक्ति मार्ग ही प्रभु को पाने का सबसे आसान जरिया है, लेकिन इसमें कोई स्वार्थ नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि श्रीकृष्ण की भक्ति सच्चे मन से करनी चाहिए। भक्ति ही मनुष्य को भवसागर से पार लगाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि मन को भटकाने की बजाय प्रभु चरणों में लगाएं, क्योंकि हमारे रोम-रोम में प्रभु का वास है। उन्होंने कहा कि भागवत कथा में बैठने से ही प्रभु सिमरन नहीं होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक मनुष्य प्रभु भक्ति में पूरी तरह न रंगे, तब तक भागवत में बैठने का कोई लाभ नहीं है।

