पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक्टर ने की आत्महत्या:बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आसिफ बसरा ने धर्मशाला में की खुदकुशी; पालतु कुत्ते की रस्सी से लगाया फंदा, तनाव में थे

धर्मशाला11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्टर आसिफ बसरा ने पालतू कुत्ते की रस्सी से फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी की।
  • पिछले 5 सालों से मैक्लोडगंज में एक किराए के मकान में रह रहे थे

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आसिफ बसरा ने सुसाइड कर लिया है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम मौके पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। कांगड़ा के एसएसपी विमुक्त रंजन ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि आसिफ डिप्रेशन में थे।

एसएसपी ने बताया कि आसिफ बसरा पिछले 5 सालों से मैक्लोडगंज में एक किराए के मकान में रह रहे थे। उनके साथ उनकी एक विदेशी महिला मित्र भी रहती थी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, आसिफ बसरा बुधवार रात 10:30 बजे से गायब थे। वे अपने पालतू कुत्ते के साथ निकले थे। उनका कुत्ता अभी भी लापता है। गुरुवार को मैक्लोडगंज स्थित कैफे के पीछे उनका शव पाया गया। एसएसपी विमुक्त रंजन ने बताया कि पुलिस सभी एंगल पर जांच कर रही है।

कौन हैं आसिफ बसरा

आसिफ बसरा फेमस टीवी एक्टर हैं। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में भी काम किया है। फिल्म परजानियां, ब्लैक फ्राईडे के अलावा, हॉलीवुड मूवी आउटसोर्स में भी नजर आए थे। इसके अलावा, बसरा हिमाचली फिल्म सांझ में भी अपने किरदार के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वन्स ऑपोन ए टाइम इन मुंबई मूवी में भी उन्होंने इमरान हाशमी के पिता का किरदार निभाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें