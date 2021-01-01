पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  • Brothers And Sisters Of The Khundians Forced To Live In The Gaushala; Brother Mentally Disturbed And Sister Blind

बेसहारा को गोमाता का सहारा:गोशाला में रहने को मजबूर खुंडियां के भाई-बहन; भाई दिमागी रूप से परेशान और बहन दृष्‍ट‍िविहीन

ज्वालामुखीएक घंटा पहले
इलाके के एसडीएम धनवीर ठाकुर ने कहा इस परिवार की जरूर मदद की जाएगी।

खुंडिया ने खरमुना गांव में भाई-बहन गोशाला में रहने को मजबूर हैं। स्माइल फाउंडेशन खुंडिया ने खरमुना गांव में जरूरतमंद भाई-बहन को एक महीने का राशन उपलब्ध करवाया और आगे भी इन्हें हर महीने राशन उपलब्ध करवाने का वचन दिया है। स्माइल फाउंडेशन खुंडिया को जब किसी शख्स ने इन खरमुना गांव मे गरीब भाई बहन के बारे में जानकारी दी कि यह एक गोशाला में रहते हैं। इनमें भाई सुभाष चंद की दिमागी हालत भी ठीक नहीं है। उसकी बहन सुमना कुमारी की आंखों की रोशनी कुछ साल पहले जा चुकी है। उनका मकान दो साल पहले भारी बरसात के कारण ढह गया था।

स्माइल फाउंडेशन ने सुमन कुमारी की आंखों के इलाज़ करवाने का वचन दिया है। स्माइल फाउंडेशन खुंडिया ने स्थानीय विधायक रमेश धवाला से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने बताया कि उनको इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं है। वह प्रशासन को निर्देश देंगे कि इस परिवार की समस्या हल की जाए। एसडीएम धनवीर ठाकुर ने कहा इस परिवार की जरूर मदद की जाएगी।

