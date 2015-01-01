पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल जीवन मिशन:केंद्र ने हर घर काे नल से जल देने के लिए जारी किया 81 कराेड़ रुपए का बजट

शिमला13 मिनट पहले
  • हिमाचल देश का पहला राज्य जिसे जल जीवन मिशन के तहत तीसरी किश्त मिली

(पूनम भारद्वाज) केंद्र सरकार के महत्वाकांक्षी जल जीवन मिशन याेजना के तहत हिमाचल देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है जिसे याेजना की तीसरी किश्त जारी हुई है। केंद्र सरकार ने तीसरी किश्त के रूप में प्रदेश काे 81 कराेड़ का बजट जारी किया है। इस याेजना के क्रियान्वयन के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने हिमाचल के लिए 326 कराेड़ का बजट जारी किया है।

इसके लिए हिमाचल काे केंद्र सरकार से अब तक 240 कराेड़ का बजट मिल चुका है। इससे पहले भी इस मिशन के तहत इतने ही कराेड़ के बजट की दूसरी किश्त पाने वाला भी हिमाचल पहला राज्य था। इस याेजना के तहत राज्य सरकार ने किन्नाैर और ऊना जिला में शत प्रतिशत हर घर काे जल से नल की सुविधा से जाेड़ने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

इस लक्ष्य काे हासिल करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी किया गया यह बजट काफी मददगार साबित हाेगा। राज्य सरकार ने 2022 तक प्रदेश में 6 लाख 95 हजार घराें काे जल जीवन मिशन से जाेड़ने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

विभाग का दावा है कि मिशन के लागू हाेने से अभी तक विभाग प्रदेश में 11 लाख घराें काे पानी के काॅनेक्शन जारी कर चुका है। 2022 तक शेष रह गए 6 लाख से अधिक घराें काे भी नल की सुविधा से जाेड़ दिया जाएगा।

2.66 लाख घराें काे नल की सुविधा से जाेड़ने का लक्ष्य

जल जीवन मिशन के तहत आईपीएच विभाग ने इस वित्त वर्ष के अंत तक 2.66 लाख 209 घराें काे नल की सुविधा से जाेड़ने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। विभाग इसमें से अभी तमक एक लाख 81 हजार 745 घराें काे पानी के काॅनेक्शन की सुविधा से जाेड़ चुकी है।

अधिकारियाें का दावा है कि काॅनेक्शन देना ही लक्ष्य नहीं रखा है, बल्कि याेजना के तहत लाेगाें काे 95 प्रतिशत तक पानी भी नल के माध्यम से उपलब्ध करवा रहा है। इसके तहत हर विभाग प्रति दिन प्रति व्यक्ति 55 से 75 लीटर पानी मुहैया करवा रहा है।

