पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Chief Minister Jairam Approved In Cabinet Meeting; Solan, Palampur And Mandi Elections With Municipal Corporation Dharamshala.

कैबिनेट मीटिंग:मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ने दी मंजूरी; सोलन, पालमपुर और मंडी बने नगर निगम, धर्मशाला के साथ जनवरी में चुनाव

शिमला29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लीडिंग फायरमैन के 32 पद, कांगड़ा जिले के संसारपुर टेरेस, किन्नौर जिले के भावानगर और सांगला और कुल्लू जिले के पतलीकुहल में नई खुली अग्निशमन चैकरी में ड्राइवर-एवं-पम्प ऑपरेटर के 11 पद भरने की मंजूरी।
  • दो नवंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं तक रेगुलर कक्षाएं लगाने को भी मंजूरी दे दी

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने लोगों के विरोध के बावजूद मंगलवार को मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में मंडी, सोलन और पालमपुर को नगर निगम का दर्जा दे दिया। अब राज्य में पांच नगर निगम हो गए हैं। इससे पहले जिनमें धर्मशाला और शिमला नगर निगम थे। सरकार ने धर्मशाला व तीनों नए नगर निगमों के चुनाव जनवरी 2021 में करवाने का भी ऐलान कर दिया। शिमला के चुनाव 2022 में निर्धारित समय पर करवाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा 6 नई नगर पंचायतों के गठन का भी निर्णय लिया गया।

इसके अलावा सरकार ने दो नवंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं तक रेगुलर कक्षाएं लगाने को भी मंजूरी दे दी। इस दाैरान शिक्षक ताे रेगुलर स्कूल आएंगे लेकिन बच्चाें का आना ऐच्छिक किया गया है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं पहले की तरह जारी रहेंगी। बच्चाें की हाजिरी नहीं लगेगी। वे अभिभावकाें की अनुमति के बाद ही स्कूल आ पाएंगे।प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में आउटसोर्स आधार पर नियुक्त 1345 कंप्यूटर शिक्षकों के मानदेय में 10 % की बढ़ोतरी की गई है, जो अप्रैल 2020 से मिलेगा। सरकारी स्कूलों में नियुक्त 2555 एसएमसी शिक्षकों को सरकार ने सेवा विस्तार और लंबित वेतन देने का फैसला लिया है।

शीतकालीन स्कूलों में पढ़ाने वाले एसएमसी शिक्षकों को जनवरी 2020 और ग्रीष्मकालीन स्कूलों के शिक्षकों को अप्रैल 2020 से सेवा विस्तार नहीं दिया गया है। सेवा विस्तार नहीं मिलने से इन शिक्षकों को वेतन भी जारी नहीं हो रहा था। अब कैबिनेट की मंजूरी मिलते ही वेतन मिलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। काॅलेज में प्रथम और द्वितीय वर्ष के छात्राें काे अगली कक्षाओं में प्रमाेट करने का भी फैसला लिया गया है।

महिला व पुरुष कांस्टेबलों के 1334 पद भरे जाएंगे

  • कांस्टेबल के 1334 रिक्त पद सीधी भर्ती से भरे जाएंगे। इनमें 976 पुरुष और 267 महिला कांस्टेबल, 91 पद चालकों के हैं।
  • लीडिंग फायरमैन के 32 पद, कांगड़ा जिले के संसारपुर टेरेस, किन्नौर जिले के भावानगर और सांगला और कुल्लू जिले के पतलीकुहल में नई खुली अग्निशमन चैकरी में ड्राइवर-एवं-पम्प ऑपरेटर के 11 पद भरने की मंजूरी
  • राज्य के 22 अधीनस्थ न्यायालयों में नियमित आधार पर प्रतिलिपक (काॅपीइस्ट) के 22 पदों को सृजित कर इन्हें भरने की मंजूरी{ राज्य खाद्य आयोग की कार्यप्रणाली को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए आयोग में विभिन्न श्रेणियों के 9 पदों को भरने की मंजूरी
  • जिला कांगड़ा के स्वास्थ्य उप-केंद्र टयोडा को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्तरोन्नत करने के साथ विभिन्न श्रेणियों के तीन पद सृजित कर उन्हें भरने की मंजूरी
  • जिला सिरमौर के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र काला अंब में सामान्य प्रवाहयुक्त उपचार संयंत्र स्थापित करने के लिए मैसर्ज काला अंब इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवल्पमेंट कंपनी को 19-13 बीघा भूमि विशेष प्रयोजन वाहन के लिए 95 वर्षों के लिए एक रुपये प्रति वर्ष प्रति वर्ग मीटर की दर से पट्टे पर देने की मंजूरी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें