कारवाही:नगर परिषद बद्दी ने 1014 मकान मालिकों को जारी किया सीवरेज कनेक्शन न लेने पर नोटिस

नालागढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • लोग गंदगी के लिए खुद हैं जिम्मेदार
  • अब आवेदन नहीं किया तो कटेगा बिजली व पानी का कनेक्शन

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बद्दी शहर के लोग सीवरेज कनेक्शन के लिए कोई खास दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। नगर परिषद बद्दी की ओर से बार-बार आग्रह करने के बावजूद भी लोग आवेदन नहीं कर रहे है। अभी तक सिर्फ 106 लोगों ने अप्लाई किया है, जिसमें से 53 मकान मालिक फीस जमा करवा चुके हैं।

नगर परिषद द्वारा बार-बार आग्रह करने के बावजूद भी कनेक्शन अप्लाई न करने वाले मकान मालिकों की सूची तैयार करते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। नगर परिषद द्वारा पहले चरण की नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करते हुए 1014 मकान मालिकों को नोटिस जारी कर दिया गया है। इसमें साफ चेतावनी देते हुए 15 दिनों के भीतर कनेक्शन के लिए आवेदन व फीस जमा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मकान मालिकों द्वारा तय अवधि में आवेदन नहीं किया तो उनके बिजली व पानी के कनेक्शन काट दिए जाएंगे। सीवरेज कनेक्शन न लेने के कारण सड़कों पर आए दिन गंदगी की भरमार नजर आती है, जिसके जिम्मेवार शहर के लोग हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार शहर की मल निकासी योजना के प्रभावी ढंग से लागू होने से शहर स्वच्छ बनना है, लेकिन शहर के लोगों के उदासीन रवैये के कारण यह योजना सिरे नहीं चढ़ पा रही है। सीवरेज कनेक्शन लेने के लिए लोगों को घरेलू दर के मुताबिक प्रति सीट 400 रुपए, जबकि कमर्शियल प्रति सीट के 800 रुपए अदा करने होंगे। लोगों से यह शुल्क एक बार ही लिया जाना है। उधर, शहर को सीवरेज प्रणाली के साथ जोड़ने के लिए 33.34 करोड़ स्वीकृत हुआ है। पहले चरण पर सीवरेज कार्य के लिए 27 करोड़ जारी हुआ।

शहरवासियों को सीवरेज कनेक्शन लेने के लिए बार-बार आग्रह किया जा रहा है, लेकिन अधिकतम लोग आगे बढ़कर आवेदन नहीं कर रहे है। अब कार्रवाई करते हुए नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं, अगर तय अवधि के भीतर आवेदन नहीं किया जाता है तो मकान का बिजली व पानी कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा।
-आरएस वर्मा, कार्यकारी अधिकारी, नगर परिषद बद्दी

