हिमाचल में राजनीतिक बैठक:कुल्लू में कांग्रेस कमेटी की मासिक बैठक संपन्न, विधायक सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा- पंचायत चुनाव के लिए तैयार रहें

कुल्लू3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुल्लू में हुई कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में मौजूद कांग्रेस के नेता और कार्यकर्ता।
  • कांग्रेस कार्यालय कुल्लू में बुलाई गई थी पार्टी की मासिक बैठक
  • पंचायत चुनाव के लिए रणनीति पर की गई चर्चा, दिशा-निर्देश जारी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में मंगलवार को कुल्लू विधानसभा कांग्रेस कमेटी की मासिक बैठक कांग्रेस कार्यालय कुल्लू में संपन्न हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता कुल्लू विधानसभा कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष पूर्ण चंद ठाकुर ने की। बैठक में सदर विधायक कुल्लू सुन्दर सिंह ठाकुर विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे। बैठक में आने वाले पंचायती राज चुनाव की तैयारियों पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को आने वाले पंचायत चुनाव के लिए तैयार रहने और कांग्रेस विचारधारा के लोगों को विजयी बनाने के लिए कहा।

विधायक ने कहा कि वैसे तो पंचायतीराज चुनाव पार्टी चुनाव चिन्ह पर नहीं होते हैं, फिर भी पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी का किसी ना किसी राजनीतिक दल से संबंध होता है। इसलिए चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों के बीच समन्वय स्थापित करने के लिए सर्कल कमेटियों का गठन किया जाएगा। हम कोशिश करेंगे कि हर पद पर कांग्रेसी चुनाव लड़े और अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करे।

अटल टनल से शिलान्यास पटि्टका हटाने के विरोध में धरना

बैठक के बाद कुल्लू विधानसभा कांग्रेस कमेटी ने कार्यालय से जिला उपायुक्त कार्यालय तक नारेबाजी करते हुए रैली निकाली। जिला उपायुक्त कार्यालय के बाहर रोहतांग अटल टनल से शिलान्यास पट्टिका हटाने के विरोध में सांकेतिक धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान शिलान्यास पट्टिका को हटाने वाले व्यक्ति पर आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करने की मांग की गई। विधायक सुंदर सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा की भाजपा सारा श्रेय मोदी को दे रही है, जबकि इसका शिलान्यास उस वक्त यूपीए की अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी ने तत्कालीन रक्षा मंत्री एके एंटनी, केंद्रीय इस्पात मंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह और हिमाचल के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम कुमार धूमल की मौजूदगी में किया था।

उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने सारे नियमों को दरकिनार करते हुए उद्घाटन पट्टिका के सामने लगी इस शिलान्यास पट्टिका को हटाया है, जो पूरी तरह से असंवैधानिक है। इसलिए कांग्रेस पार्टी यह धरना प्रदर्शन तब तक जारी रखेगी, जब तक प्रदेश सरकार दोबारा इस शिलान्यास पट्टिका को वहां स्थापित नहीं कर देती।

