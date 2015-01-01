पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिमाचल सरकार के लिए मुसीबत:अटल टनल रोहतांग में शिलान्यास पटि्टका स्थापित करने को लेकर अड़ी कांग्रेस, मुख्यमंत्री जयराम को दी चेतावनी

कुल्लू10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हिमाचल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता
  • डीसी कार्यालय के बाहर कांग्रेस का धरना जारी, लगाए गए प्रशासन व सरकार के खिलाफ नारे

बहुचर्चित अटल टनल रोहतांग में शिलान्यास पटि्टका स्थापित न करने को लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। कांग्रेसी धरने पर बैठ गए हैं और पार्टी की तरफ से मुख्यमंत्री जयराम को चेतावनी दी गई है कि अगर शिलान्यास पटि्टका नहीं लगाई गई तो अंजाम भुगतने को प्रदेश सरकार को तैयार रहना होगा।

सोमवार को जिला मुख्यालय कुल्लू में मनाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों ने धरना दिया और जिला प्रशासन, प्रदेश और केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जोरदार नारेबाजी की। कांग्रेसियों की मांग है कि अटल टनल रोहतांग की शिलान्यास पटि्टका को टनल की उदघाटन पटि्टका के साथ स्थापित किया जाए।

मनाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष हरीचंद शर्मा ने कहा कि केंद्र और राज्य की भाजपा सरकार ने भेदभाव पूर्ण रवैया अपनाते हुए शिलान्यास पटि्टका को टनल की उदघाटन पटि्टका के साथ स्थापित नहीं किया है। जिसके विरोध में 13 नवंबर तक धरना दिया जाएगा, जिसमें बारी बारी मनाली, बंजार, आनी और कुल्लू के पदाधिकारी बैठ रहे हैं।

हरीचंद शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर आने वाले समय में शिलान्यास पटि्टका स्थापित नहीं की जाती है और प्रदेश में इसको लेकर कानून व्यवस्था विगड़ती है तो जिम्मेदार प्रदेश की जयराम सरकार ही होगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि समय रहते शिलान्यास पटि्टका को स्थापित कर दिया जाए।

