पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Construction Of Central University In Himachal Pradesh Stuck Due To Environmental Clearance; 500 Crore Investment Is Proposed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अफसरशाही की लेट-लतीफी:हिमाचल प्रदेश में सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का निर्माण पर्यावरण मंजूरी के कारण अटका; 500 करोड़ का निवेश प्रस्तावित है

धर्मशाला31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का 70 फीसदी निर्माण देहरा में तो 30 फीसदी निर्माण धर्मशाला में होगा। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • धर्मशाला और देहरा में सीयूएचपी कैंपस निर्माण के लिए भाजपा 2010 से प्रयासरत है

हिमाचल प्रदेश के छात्रों को राज्य में ही गुणवत्तापूर्ण उच्च शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी की स्थापना के लिए भाजपा वर्ष 2010 से ही प्रयासरत थी। लेकिन अफसरशाही की लेटलतीफी के कारण सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी हिमाचल प्रदेश (CUHP) की योजना पर्यावरण मंजूरी के लिए अटकी हुई है। प्रदेश के पिछले 5 चुनाव, जिसमें विधानसभा व लोकसभा के चुनाव शामिल हैं, सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी निर्माण के नाम पर ही लड़े गए।

12 साल बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने वनभूमि हस्तांतरण का मामला CUHP के नाम हस्तांतरण के लिए केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय को भेजा है। देहरा के व्यास कैंपस के लिए 81.79 हेक्टेयर व धर्मशाला के धौलाधार कैंपस के लिए 24 हेक्टेयर भूमि सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के नाम हस्तांतरित हो चुकी है। CUHP निर्माण के लिए धर्मशाला के समीप जदरांगल में लगभग 600 एकड़ वनभूमि CUHP के नाम हस्तांतरण की जानी है, जहां सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी के मुख्य परिसर का निर्माण प्रस्तावित है।

वन भूमि के हस्तांतरण का मामला पिछले कई सालों से प्रदेश के वन अधिकारियों के पास अटका है। धर्मशाला के समीप जदरांगल में लगभग 650 एकड़ भूमि चिह्नित की गई है, लेकिन संस्थान के नाम पर केवल 50 एकड़ स्थानान्तरण किया गया है। शेष वन भूमि को अभी तक केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्रालय द्वारा मंजूरी नहीं दी गई है। धर्मशाला और देहरा में CUHP कैंपस के निर्माण पर लगभग 500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जाना है, लेकिन जदरांगल की भूमि की वन मंजूरी न मिलने के कारण वह अटका हुआ है।

20 जनवरी 2009 को मिली थी स्वीकृति

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का 70 फीसदी निर्माण देहरा में तो 30 फीसदी निर्माण धर्मशाला में होगा। सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का मुख्यालय धर्मशाला में होगा। सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी के दो परिसर देहरा और धर्मशाला में होंगे। दोनों स्थान हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा जिला में स्थित हैं। सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी निर्माण की स्वीकृति 20 जनवरी 2009 को मिली थी तथा इसके प्रस्तावित भवन निर्माण के लिए 400 करोड़ रुपए की राशि भी आबंटित की गई, लेकिन इसका निर्माण केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्रालय मंजूरी के चलते फंस गया है। वर्ष 2009-10 केंद्र में यूपीए की सरकार थी। उस समय केंद्रीय भूमि चयन समिति ने जिला कांगड़ा का विस्तृत दौरा किया था। बैजनाथ से इंदौरा तक और धर्मशाला से लेकर कलोहा तक चयन समिति ने भूमि का निरीक्षण करके रिपोर्ट सब्मिट की थी। जिसमें तत्कालीन केंद्र सरकार ने अधिसूचना जारी करके स्पष्ट किया था कि सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी का 70 फीसदी निर्माण देहरा में ब्यास कैंपस और 30 फीसदी निर्माण धर्मशाला में धौलाधार कैंपस के रूप में किया जाएगा।

यह है केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय को भेजे मामले की स्थिति

1 . सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में नॉर्थ कैंपस निर्माण के लिए 75.3931 हेक्टेयर वन भूमि को हस्तांतरण करने के लिए 7 अगस्त 2019 को ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया गया। 2 . 21 सितंबर 2019 को वन डिवीज़न धर्मशाला से मामला सर्किल कार्यालय को भेजा गया। 3 . सर्किल कार्यालय से 8 मार्च 2020 को हिमाचल प्रदेश नोडल कार्यालय को भेजा गया। 4 . नोडल कार्यालय से 31 जुलाई 2020 प्रदेश सरकार को प्रेषित किया गया। 5 . प्रदेश सरकार ने 22 अगस्त को केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्रालय को भेजा, जो 2 सितंबर को प्राप्त हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें