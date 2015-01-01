पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Covid 19: Night Curfew In Kangra Till 15 December; Markets Will Be Completely Closed On Sunday, DC Releases Circular

कोरोना को लेकर सख्ती:कांगड़ा में 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगा नाइट कर्फ्यू; रविवार को बाजार पूरी तरह बंद रहेंगे, DC ने जारी किया सर्कुलर

कांगड़ा17 मिनट पहले
डीसी कांगड़ा की तरफ से भी जिले में सर्कुलर जारी कर दिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक सभी के आने जाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा व रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेंगे

हिमाचल में कोरोना मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं, जिसके मद्देनजर चार जिलों शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू और कांगड़ा में रात का कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। इस संदर्भ में संबंधित जिला अधिकारियों को नोटिफिकेशन सरकार की ओर से भेज दिए गए हैं। आगे की कार्रवाई करते हुए डीसी कांगड़ा की तरफ से भी जिले में सर्कुलर जारी कर दिया गया है। निर्देशों के अनुसार, 15 दिसंबर तक रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक सभी के आने जाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा व रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेंगे।

डीसी राकेश कुमार प्रजापति ने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन के चलते कोरोना के मामले कांगड़ा में बढ़े हैं। इसलिए जरूरी हो गया है कि नए दिशा निर्देशों की तत्काल पालना की जाए, ताकि कोरोना से जिला पूरी तरह से मुक्त हो सके। सामाजिक, अकादमिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, राजनैतिक, सांस्कृतिक व धार्मिक आयोजनों के कारण यह बीमारी ज्यादा बढ़ी है। इसलिए इस संदर्भ में कुछ उपयोगी आदेश जारी किए गए हैं, ताकि कोरोना से जिला कांगड़ा बचा रहे।

ये रहेगा कर्फ्यू में

जिले में रात 8 बजे से शाम 6.00 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा। इस दौरान व्यक्तियों व वाहनों की आवाजाही नहीं होगी। सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, कला, धार्मिक, राजनीतिक और अन्य मंडलों में व्यक्तियों की संख्या कम होगी। शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। फेस मास्क पहनें। थर्मल स्कैनिंग और हैंड वाश या सैनिटाइज़र का विशेष प्रावधान करें।

अधिकतम 100 व्यक्तियों की क्षमता वाले हाल में 50 व्यक्तियों की अनुमति होगी। किसी भी अधिकारी या व्यक्ति द्वारा निर्देशों का पालन करने में किसी तरह की बाधा, विरोध या इंकार करने पर कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा। ऐसे व्यक्ति के खिलाफ धारा 180, 269, आईपीसी 1860 के 270 और धारा 111 और हिमाचल प्रदेश पुलिस अधिनियम के 114 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

