कोरोना महामारी:सचिवयालय भवन धर्मशाला में कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव, सुगम केंद्र दो दिन के लिए बंद

धर्मशाला30 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कराए जा रहे हैं कर्मचारियों के टेस्ट
  • रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही जिला प्रशासन ने लिया केंद्र को बंद करने का फैसला

हिमाचल प्रदेश में धर्मशाला स्थित सचिवयालय भवन में बने सुगम केंद्र का कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। इस वजह से केंद्र को दो दिन के बंद कर दिया गया है। डीसी कांगड़ा कार्यालय के धरातल तल पर यह सुगम केंद्र स्थित है। यहां फोटो स्टेट मशीन पर तैनात कर्मचारी को कोरोना हुआ है। जिसे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने शनिवार को सुगम केंद्र बंद करने फैसला लिया और अब यह सोमवार को खुलेगा।

बता दें कि शुक्रवार को सुगम केंद्र में कार्यरत सभी कर्मचारियों के सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिनमें फोटोस्टेट ऑपरेटर की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। क्योंकि जिला कांगड़ा में कोरोना के मामलों में पिछले एक सप्ताह से बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इसलिए प्रशासन ने सभी कर्मचारियों के कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। जिला कांगड़ा में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 3306 है। 74 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

