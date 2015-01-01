पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:डीसी ऑफिस धर्मशाला में जरूरी कार्य हो तभी आएं; दो दिन बंद रहेगा, ईमेल करें या फोन पर समस्याएं बताएं

धर्मशाला8 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल में कोरोना मामले बढ़ने के कारण स्कूलों को 31 दिसंबर तक बंद कर दिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • आइसोलेशन किट्स तैयार की गई हैं, कंट्रोल रूम भी स्थापित किया गया है

हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में कोरोना मामले मिलने के बाद डीसी और एसएसपी ऑफिस को 48 घंटे के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। एसएसपी ऑफिस धर्मशाला 6 मामले पाए जाने पर एसएसपी विमुक्त रंजन ने कार्यालय को अगले 48 घंटे के लिए बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एसओपी के अनुसार कार्यालय के सैनिटाईजेशन का कार्य किया जाएगा और26 नवंबर को कार्यालय खोला जाएगा।

वहीं, डीसी कांगड़ा राकेश प्रजापति ने लोगों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि जिला मुख्यालय धर्मशाला में डीसी ऑफिस परिसर में आवश्यक कार्य होने पर ही आएं। किसी भी तरह की समस्याएं, शिकायतों या अन्य कार्यों के बारे में फोन, ईमेल के माध्यम से भी अवगत करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए डीसी ऑफिस की विभिन्न शाखाओं के कर्मचारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं, ताकि डीसी ऑफिस परिसर में ज्यादा भीड़ एकत्रित ना हो सके और सामाजिक दूरी की अनुपालना भी सुनिश्चित की जा सके।

प्रजापति ने कहा कि कांगड़ा जिले में आइसोलेशन किट्स तैयार की गई हैं। जिन व्यक्तियों की कोविड टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आएगी, उन लोगों को आइसोलेशन किट्स प्रदान की जाएंगी। जिसमें कोविड से बचाव के लिए सभी जानकारियों सहि ऑक्सीमीटर व आवश्यक दवाइयां इत्यादि प्रदान की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम भी स्थापित किया गया है तथा इसमें टोल फ्री नंबर 1077 पर संपर्क करके कोविड-19 को लेकर आवश्यक जानकारियां भी प्राप्त की जा सकती हैं।

कांगड़ा जिला में टेस्टिंग सुविधा का विस्तारीकरण भी किया गया है। जिला में 20 सेंटर स्थापित किए गए हैं, जिसमें प्रतिदिन 1200 के करीब टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं।

