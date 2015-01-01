पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना महामारी का असर:हिमाचल प्रदेश में विद्यार्थियों के लिए खुशखबरी, अभिभावकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, रद्द की गई परीक्षाएं

धर्मशाला6 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल प्रदेश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी, इसलिए परीक्षाएं रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया।
  • अब दोनों सत्र की परीक्षाएं अगले साल फरवरी-मार्च में होंगी

हिमाचल प्रदेश के विद्यार्थियों के लिए खुशखबरी और अभिभावकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। दरअसल, प्रदेश में विंटर और समर क्लोजिंग स्कूलों की परीक्षाएं रद्द कर दी गई हैं। अब दोनों सत्र की परीक्षाएं अगले साल फरवरी-मार्च में होंगी। हिमाचल उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. अमरजीत शर्मा ने इस फैसले की पुष्टि की है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते यह फैसला लिया गया है। गत दो नवंबर से सरकार ने 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं शुरु की थीं। लेकिन स्कूल पहुंचाने वाले विद्यार्थियों और शिक्षकों को महामारी ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। इसलिए सरकार ने 25 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद कर दिए।

स्कूल खुलने के बाद कोरोना मामले सबसे पहले मंडी में सामने आए। एक ही स्कूल में 100 से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी और शिक्षक संक्रमित हो गए। पूरे हिमाचल में अब तक 372 शिक्षक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। 25 छात्रों के संक्रमित होने की सूचना भी है। ऐसे में सरकार कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती है।

बता दें कि प्रदेश में कोरोना का कहर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। गुरुवार को भी दो कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। मंडी के नेरचौक मेडिकल कॉलेज में हमीरपुर के 50 वर्षीय और बिलासपुर की 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, प्रदेश में अब तक 401 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

बुधवार को भी कोरोना के 610 नए मामले सामने आए थे।। शिमला और मंडी में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना मरीज पाए गए हैं। मुख्य सचिव अनिल कुमार खाची के ससुर की मौत कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण हुई है। वह 87 वर्ष के थे और हृदय रोग से भी पीड़ित थे।

