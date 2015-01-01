पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव की तैयारी:डीसी काे पंचायताें का रिजर्वेशन राेस्टर रिलीज करने के आदेश, दिसंबर में हो सकते हैं चुनाव

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • चुनाव से 45 दिन पहले रोस्टर जारी करना जरूरी है

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के लिए काउंटडाउन शुरू हाे गया है। 25 नवंबर के बाद कभी भी पंचायताें का आरक्षण राेस्टर जारी हाे सकता है। इसके बाद राज्य में पंचायताें में राजनीति गतिविधियां भी एकाएक बढ़ जाएंगी। साथ ही चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवार भी सामने आने लगेंगे।

पंचायत चुनाव के लिए चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक लाेग आरक्षण राेस्टर का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं, ताकि वह चुनाव लड़ने काे लेकर काेई निर्णय ले सके। पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव दिसंबर महीने में कभी भी घाेषित हाे सकते है। मतदान से 45 दिन पहले राेस्टर का आना जरूरी है ताकि चुनाव में खड़े हाेने वाले उम्मीदवाराें काे तैयारियां करने का माैका मिल सके।

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव जनवरी के पहले पखवाड़े में संभावित है। चुनाव कार्यक्रम दिसंबर महीने में जारी हाे सकता है। संभावना है कि विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र के समाप्त हाेने के बाद राज्य चुनाव आयाेग पंचायताें के चुनाव का शैड्यूल जारी कर सकता है।

चुनाव कार्यक्रम जारी हाेने के साथ ही आचार संहिता लग जाएगी। प्रदेश में पंचायताें के साथ चार नगर निगमाें और अन्य शहरी निकायाें के चुनाव भी एक साथ हाेने है, ऐसे में राज्य निर्वाचन आयाेग चुनाव करवाने की तैयारियाें में जुटा है। मतदाता सूची तैयार कर ली गई है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रारूप जारी कर रहे है।

नए सिरे से लागू हाेगा राेस्टर

पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव काे लेकर राेस्टर नए सिरे से लागू किया जाएगा। इसके तहत प्रदेश में 2015 के चुनाव में पंचायताें में जाे राेस्टर लागू किया गया था वह अब नहीं हाेगा। 2011 की जनसंख्या के आधार पर राेस्टर काे लागू किया जाएगा।

ग्रामीण विकास एंव पंचायती राज मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने माना कि पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के लिए राेस्टर कभी भी लागू काे सकता है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि इस बार नए सिरे से राेस्टर लागू किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें