उम्मीदों से भरी खबर:ग्रीष्मकालीन पर्यटन सीजन में शुरू होगा धर्मशाला-मैक्लोडगंज रोपवे; 31 मई 2021 तक पूरा होने की संभावना

धर्मशाला
रोपवे निर्माता कंपनी को भी पर्यटन सीजन शुरू होने तक कार्य को समाप्त करने के निर्देश पर्यटन विभाग की ओर से दिए गए हैं।
  • रोप-वे में 18-24 केबिन होंगे, अनुमानित 9 मिनट में तय होगी दूरी
  • प्रति घंटे 1,000 व्यक्तियों को लाने और ले जाने की होगी क्षमता

हिमाचल प्रदेश में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने और पर्यटन सीजन के दौरान यातायात को आसान बनाने के उद्देश्य से धर्मशाला और मैक्लोडगंज को जोड़ने वाला रोपवे बनाया जा रहा है। इस रोपवे को बनाने का काम कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के बावजूद भी तेजी से चल रहा है। ग्रीष्मकालीन पर्यटन सीजन में धर्मशाला-मैक्लोडगंज रोपवे पर्यटकों के लिए खुल जाएगा। रोपवे का कार्य अंतिम चरण में पहुंच चुका है। वहीं रोपवे निर्माता कंपनी को भी पर्यटन सीजन शुरू होने तक कार्य को समाप्त करने के निर्देश पर्यटन विभाग की ओर से दिए गए हैं।

पर्यटन विभाग के अनुसार, 144.9 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से निर्माणाधीन 1.75 किलोमीटर हवाई दूरी वाले रोपवे का निर्माण कार्य 31 मई 2021 तक पूरा होने की संभावना है। रोपवे निर्माण के लिए मोनो-केबल डिटेचेबल गोंडोला सिस्टम फिट किया जा रहा है। 13 टावर पहले से ही इंस्टॉल कर दिए गए हैं।

बता दें कि कोरोना महामारी से पहले इसे 30 जून 2020 तक पूरा कर लिया जाना प्रस्तावित था। लेकिन धर्मशाला रोपवे परियोजना के प्रमुख कर्नल सुरेश पठानिया ने कहा कि कोरोना फैलने से काम रुक गया था। अब निर्माण कार्य पूरा होने वाला है और जल्द ही रोपवे प्रणाली की स्थापना शुरू हो जाएगी। परियोजना को 30 जून 2021 तक पूरी करने की समय सीमा तय की गई है।

बौद्ध मठ के पास होगा ऊपरी टर्मिनल

रोपवे की कुल लंबाई 1.75 किमी होगी। निचला या बेस टर्मिनल धर्मशाला बस स्टैंड और ऊपरी टर्मिनल दलाई लामा बौद्ध मठ के समीप होगा। 13 टावरों के साथ, यह एक मोनो-केबल डिटैचेबल गोंडोला (केबिन) सिस्टम युक्त रोपवे होगा, जिसमें 18-24 केबिन होंगे और प्रति घंटे 1,000 व्यक्तियों को लाने व ले जाने की क्षमता होगी। धर्मशाला और मैकलोडगंज के बीच सड़क की दूरी लगभग 10 किमी है। लेकिन पर्यटक सीजन के दौरान वाहनों की भारी आमद के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम में फंस जाते हैं। इस कारण धर्मशाला से मैकलोडगंज पहुंचने में तीन या चार घंटे लगते हैं। रोपवे बनने से सफर नौ मिनट में पूरा होगा।

ये होगी रोपवे की खासियत

टाइप : मोनो-केबल डिटेचेबल गोंडोला सिस्टम कुल लागत : 144.9 करोड़ कुल लंबाई : 1.75 किमी टावरों की संख्या : 13 केबिन की संख्या : 18-24 क्षमता : 1000 व्यक्ति / घंटा यात्रा का समय : 9 मिनट

कब क्या हुआ

13 फरवरी, 2015 : सरकार ने परियोजना को मंजूरी दी 8 जून, 2015 : TRIL को पत्र जारी किया गया 16 जनवरी, 2016 : फाउंडेशन स्टोन लेड 1 जून, 2017 : वन मंजूरी दी गई, उसके बाद फाइनल इन प्रिंसीपल अप्रूवल 2019 में मिली 31 मई 2021 : परियोजना के पूरा होने की उम्मीद है

