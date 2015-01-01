पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशा मुक्ति अभियान के तहत धरपकड़:हिमाचल में ड्रग्स की तस्करी के मामले बढ़े, आनी में चरस के साथ शिमला के दो युवक गिरफ्तार, केस दर्ज

कुल्लू13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवकों की जेब से बरामद हुई चरस
  • गश्ती और नाकेबंदी के दौरान ली गई थी ऑल्टो कार की तलाशी
  • युवकों की जेब में मिली चरस, शिमला के रहने वाले हैं दोनों शख्स

हिमाचल प्रदेश में नशे की तस्करी के मामले दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इसलिए कुल्लू पुलिस ने नशा मुक्ति अभियान छेड़ा हुआ है। इसके तहत जिले में गश्त और नाकाबंदी बढ़ा दी गई है। वाहनों की लगातार चेकिंग की जा रही है, ताकि नशा तस्करों पर शिकंजा कसा जा सके।

इसी कड़ी में बुधवार सुबह आनी थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत दोघरी मोड़ के पास पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान दो युवकों को चरस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस टीम वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी। एचपी 06 बी 1692 ऑल्टो कार की तलाशी ली गई तो उसमें सवार दोनों युवकों की जेब से चरस मिली।

करीब 750 ग्राम चरस है। पुलिस टीम ने तुरंत दोनों युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया और उनके खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 20 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया। युवकों की पहचान 29 वर्षीय बंटी और 29 वर्षीय रमन तहसील ननखरी शिमला निवासी के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने कार को भी जब्त कर लिया है।

एसपी कुल्लू गौरव सिंह में मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दोनों युवकों को कोर्ट में पेश करने की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है, ताकि पूछताछ करके पता लगाया जा सके कि वे चरस कहां से लाए थे और कहां लेकर जा रहे थे। उनके साथ और कौन-कौन लोग मामले में शामिल हैं, पुलिस यह जानने में जुटी है।

