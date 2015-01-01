पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे की तस्करी:90 किलो अफीम के डोडे के साथ लुधियाना निवासी गिरफ्तार, एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज

कुल्लू27 मिनट पहले
कार से बरामद हुई अफीम के डोडे से भरी बोरियां
  • बोरियों में भरकर कार की डिक्की में रखे गए थे अफीम के डोडे
  • विशेष अभियान के तहत पुलिस टीम ने नाका लगाकर पकड़ा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू जिले में नशे की तस्करी का एक और मामला सामने आया है, जिसमें लुधियाना निवासी शख्स की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। जिले की बंजार पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार शख्स से 90 किलो 529 ग्राम अफीम के डोडे बरामद किए हैं।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, पुलिस टीम ने चुयंटा पुल से आगे बाली चौकी सड़क पर नाका लगा रखा था। इस दौरान सीएच01 एआर 9249 नंबर की गाड़ी को रोका गया। तलाशी के दौरान गाड़ी की डिक्की में 10 बोरियां रखी मिलीं। बोरियों में अफीम के डोडे भरे थे।

पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त गाड़ी को 38 वर्षीय कुलविंदर सिंह पुत्र हरमेश सिंह अहमदगढ़ मंडी लुधियाना पंजाब निवासी चला रहा था, जिसे तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। कुलविंदर के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 15 और 25 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

कुलविंदर यह खेप कहां से लेकर आया और कहां लेकर जा रहा था, पुलिस इसकी जांच करने में जुटी है। एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस टीम की ओर से नशा तस्करों के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत यह कार्रवाई की गई और ऐसी कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी।

