आधी रात को हिली धरती:हिमाचल प्रदेश में आया भूकंप; 3 बार महसूस किए गए झटके, मंडी के आसपास रहा केंद्र

मंडी25 मिनट पहले
भूकंप के झटके मंडी शहर में ज्यादा महसूस किए गए, क्योंकि भूकंप का केंद्र मंडी शहर के आसपास ही था।
  • भूकंप के झटके कांगड़ा, कुल्‍लू व बिलासपुर में भी महसूस किए गए

हिमाचल प्रदेश में मंगलवार देर रात भूकंप आया और तीन बार धरती हिली। रात करीब दो बजे एक के बाद एक तीन झटके महसूस किए आए। रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 आंकी गई है। भूकंप के झटके मंडी शहर में ज्यादा महसूस किए गए, क्योंकि भूकंप का केंद्र मंडी शहर के आसपास ही था।

भूकंप के झटके कांगड़ा, कुल्‍लू व बिलासपुर में भी महसूस किए गए। हालांकि इन जिलों में हल्के झटके महसूस हुए, लेकिन लोग डर के मारे घर से बाहर निकल आए थे। उसके बाद भी वे काफी देर तक घर नहीं गए, बल्कि सुरक्षित स्थान पर समय बिताते रहे।

भूकंप के झटकों से अभी तक किसी तरह के जानमाल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। उपायुक्त मंडी ऋग्वेद ठाकुर ने इस संबंध में राजस्व विभाग से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। बता दें कि हिमाचल प्रदेश में भूकंप की दृष्टि से मंडी व कांगड़ा जिला अतिसंवेदनशील हैं।

