विजय दिवस:हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में पूर्व सैनिकों ने विजय दिवस मनाया; तिरंगा फहराया और शहीदों को नमन किया

कुल्लू13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रिगेडियर TS ठाकुर ने तिरंगा फहराया और उपस्थित पूर्व सैनिकों को संबोधित किया।
  • शहीद वीर सैनिकों की याद में 2 मिनट का मौन व्रत भी रखा गया

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला मुख्यालय कुल्लू में कर्नल पृथ्वी चंद महावीर चक्र सामुदायिक भवन ढालपुर में पूर्व सैनिकों ने विजय दिवस मनाया। इस मौके पर हिमाचल प्रदेश एक्स सर्विस लीग जिला कुल्लू एवं लाहौल स्पीति के चेयरमैन ब्रिगेडियर TS ठाकुर ने तिरंगा फहराया और उपस्थित पूर्व सैनिकों को संबोधित किया। इससे पहले तिरंगा फहराते हुए उन्होंने राष्ट्रगान गाया।

ब्रिगेडियर ठाकुर ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए विजय दिवस मनाया गया है। उन्होंने विजय दिवस पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि 1971 में 16 दिसंबर को भारतीय सैनिकों ने पाकिस्तानी सेना के छक्के छुड़ाए थे और पाकिस्तानी सेना के हजारों सैनिकों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया था, जिसके चलते इस दिन को विजय दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

1971 की लड़ाई में जिन भारतीय वीर सैनिकों ने देश की खातिर जान गंवाई, इस दिन उन वीर सैनिकों को याद किया गया और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। इस मौके पर शहीद वीर सैनिकों की याद में 2 मिनट का मौन व्रत भी रखा गया। इसके अलावा विजय दिवस के दौरान पूर्व सैनिकों और युद्ध विधवाओं की वीर नारियों की समस्याओं पर भी चिंतन किया गया और यथासंभव उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान करने की भी कोशिश की गई।

