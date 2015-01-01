पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान रहें विद्यार्थी:कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति की फर्जी ईमेल ID बनाकर भेजे मैसेज; जारी की गई सचेत रहने की एडवाइजरी

कांगड़ा4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुलपति के नाम से फर्जी ईमेल बनाकर लोगों को भेजी गई है, जिसके माध्यम से संदेश भी भेजा गया है।
  • कुलपति के नाम से फर्जी ईमेल बनाकर लोगों को भेजी गई है
  • कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी, साइबर सेल को शिकायत दी गई

हिमाचल प्रदेश में कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति की फर्जी ई-मेल ID बनाकर संदेश भेजे जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पता लगते ही यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन हरकत में आया और एक एडवाइजरी जारी करके लोगों को सचेत कर दिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कुलपति के नाम से फर्जी ईमेल बनाकर लोगों को भेजी गई है, जिसके माध्यम से संदेश भी भेजा गया है।

एडवाइजरी के तहत लोगों से कहा गया है कि वे यूनिवर्सिटी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर कुलपति तथा अन्य अधिकारियों के अंकित ईमेल तथा संपर्क नंबर का ही उपयोग करें। फर्जी ईमेल बनाने के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साइबर सेल को इसकी शिकायत दे दी गई है। बता दें कि यह पहला मामला नहीं है, जब विश्वविद्यालय की तरफ से इस तरह के फर्जी ईमेल लोगों को भेजे गए हैं।

कुछ समय पहले कुलसचिव के नाम से भी फर्जी ईमेल बनाकर लोगों को मैसेज भेजे गए थे। 2 साल पहले विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव के नाम से फर्जी अप्वाइंटमेंट लेटर भेजे जाने का मामला भी सामने आया था। विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने इस संबंध में भी पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज करवाई थी।

