शातिर ठग गिरफ्तार:डिस्कवरी चैनल का नकली अधिकारी बन बैंक जैसे मैसेज भेजता था, कई राज्यों के लोगों को चूना लगाया, धरा गया

कुल्लू3 मिनट पहले
लोगों को चूना लगाने वाला ठग गिरफ्तार
  • फर्जी नाम से नकली आधार कार्ड बनवा रखे थे, मनाली में क्वार्टर लेकर रह रहा था
  • 6 सिम कार्ड, दो मोबाइल फोन, एक पेन ड्राइव, 6 पसबुक, 2 चैकबुक, 3 एटीएम बरामद

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला कुल्लू की पुलिस ने साइबर क्राइम की एक वारदात का पर्दाफाश किया है। मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जो खुद को डिस्कवरी चैनल का अधिकारी बताकर लोगों को बैंक जैसे मैसेज भेजता था और फिर उनसे पैसे ठगता था। आरोपी कई राज्यों में लोगों को चूना लगा चुका है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मनाली थाना में आईपीसी की धारा 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज करके छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। उक्त व्यक्ति के खिलाफ और भी कई अपराधिक मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं, जिसकी छानबीन चल रही है।

आरोपी से अभी तक एक बोलेरो वाहन, 6 सिम कार्ड, दो मोबाइल फोन, एक पेन ड्राइव, 6 पसबुक, 2 चैकबुक,3 एटीएम, 3 आधार कार्ड बरामद हुए हैं। आरोपी इतना शातिर और चालाक है कि उसने अरविंद के नाम से एक नकली आधार कार्ड बना रखा है। गाड़ी भी अरविंद के नाम पर ही है।

आधार कार्ड का प्रयोग करके आरोपी मनाली में एक क्वार्टर लेकर रह रहा था। जबकि आरोपी का असली नाम सौरव मित्रा है। लेकिन वह सबको अपना नाम अरविंद बताता था। प्राथमिक जांच में पता चला है कि आरोपी ने नकली आधार कार्ड चंडीगढ़ से बनवाया है।

