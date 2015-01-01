पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Farmers Are Not Getting The Benefit Of Rural Hut, Selling Products By Renting Shops In The Market

अनदेखी:किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा ग्रामीण हट का फायदा, बाजार में दुकानें किराए पर लेकर बेच रहेे उत्पाद

बड़सर26 मिनट पहले
बड़सर-मैहरे स्थित बनाया गया ग्रामीण हट अपनी दुर्दशा को बयां कर रहा है।
  • जिला प्रशासन की लापरवाही से फैली गंदगी, नहीं आते यहां लोग

सरकारी योजनाओं के तहत भवनों का निर्माण तो होता है, लेकिन भवनों की दुर्गति कैसे होती है, ऐसा मामला मैहरे में सामने है। ग्रामीण हट के नाम पर पीडब्ल्यूडी विश्राम गृह के समीप एक ग्रामीण हट बनाया गया था, जिसमें किसान अपनी सब्जियों की बिक्री कर सकते थे, लेकिन इस हट का प्रयोग एक दिन भी नहीं हुआ।

इस भवन में ग्रामीण अपनी सब्जियों की बिक्री कर सकते थे तथा इसके लिए बाजार में जाने की आवश्यकता नहीं थी, क्योंकि प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा निर्मित इस ग्रामीण हट में ना तो किसानों को किराया देना पड़ता और उनकी सब्जियों और फलों का उचित दाम उन्हें घर बैठ कर ही मिल जाता है, लेकिन अगर इस हट की वर्तमान हालत देखी जाए, तो यह हट चारों तरफ से झाड़ियों से घिरा हुआ है तथा इसके अंदर बहुत सी गंदगी पसरी हुई है। जब भी चुनाव चाहे विधानसभा के हो या फिर लोकसभा के हो और नेता भाषण तो बहुत देते हैं, लेकिन हकीकत में कुछ भी नहीं होता। इस हट के निर्माण पर लाखों रुपए खर्च हुए। जबकि इसका लाभ किसानों को नहीं हुआ, इसी कारण वर्तमान में भी किसान बाजार में किराए की दुकान लेकर अपनी सब्जियां और फलों की बिक्री करते हैं।

इस हट का निर्माण एग्रीकल्चर विभाग के सौजन्य से किया गया था? क्या विभाग को इसकी जानकारी नहीं थी? यदि थी, तो इस भवन की देख-रेख क्यों नहीं की गई। इस भवन का शिलान्यास 12 नवंबर, 2010 को तत्कालीन मंत्री रविंद्र रवि के द्वारा किया गया था तथा बहुत ही कम समय में यह भवन तैयार हो गया था। इस संबंध में एग्रीक्लचर विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. जीतराम ठाकुर का कहना है कि मुझे इस संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। मुझे आप के माध्यम से ही पता चला है, लेकिन मैं अपने अधिकारियों को भेज कर इस संबंध में जानकारी लूंगा तथा जो भी दोषी अधिकारी हैं, उनके विरोध कार्रवाई करूंगा।

