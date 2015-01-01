पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा टला:हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में कपड़ों की दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, लाखों की संपत्ति का नुकसान

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
आग में लाखों रुपए का कपड़ा जलकर राख हो गया है।
  • दमकल विभाग ने समय रहते आग पर काबू पाया, वरना करोड़ों का नुकसान होता

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में लोअर ढालपुर में शुक्रवार सुबह कपड़ों की दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में लाखों के नुकसान का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी दमकल विभाग को दी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया जिसके चलते आसपास की दुकानें जलने से बच गईं। अन्यथा घटना बड़ा हादसे का रूप ले सकती थी।

फायर अफसर दुर्गा सिंह ने बताया कि आग लगने की जानकारी मिलते ही उनकी टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पा लिया। वार्ड नंबर 6 लोअर ढालपुर निवासी संजय कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी रेडीमेड कपड़े की दुकान में आग लग गई थी, जिसमें लाखों के कपड़े जलकर राख हो गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि दमकल विभाग ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है, वरना करीब एक करोड़ की संपत्ति का नुकसान होता। अगर आग की यह घटना बड़ा रूप धारण करती तो पूरा कॉम्प्लैक्स इसकी चपेट में आ जाता, जिसमें 16 दुकानें शामिल थीं।

