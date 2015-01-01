पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुआरियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:कुल्लू में घर में जुआ खेलते 9 लोग गिरफ्तार; 80 हजार की नकदी बरामद, केस दर्ज

कुल्लू5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर के अंदर जुआ खेल रहे थे। आरोपियों से नकदी भी बरामद हुई।
  • गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस टीम ने मारा था घर में छापा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला कुल्लू के दूरदराज क्षेत्र अवेरी में पुलिस ने 9 लोगों को जुआ खेलते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा है। आरोपियों ने 80100 रुपए नकद भी बरामद किए है। कुल्लू पुलिस अधीक्षक गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि निरमंड थाना की पुलिस टीम अवेरी क्षेत्र में पेट्रोलिंग ड्यूटी पर थी। इस दौरान खबर मिली कि कुछ लोग एक घर में जुआ खेल रहे हैं। एक्शन लेते हुए पुलिस टीम ने घर में छापा मारा तो वहां लोग जुआ खेलते पाए गए। इस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस टीम ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

आरोपियों की पहचान शिमला जिला के सुन्नी तहसील के गधेरी गांव निवासी मुकेश ठाकुर, निरमंड की पोषणा पंचायत बुंग निवासी नीमा राम (33), रोहड़ू के कलगांव निवासी रवि दत्ता (37), पोषणा निवासी यशपाल (45), शिमला के कलेली निवासी शशि कपूर (39), रोहड़ू के बलवंत (29), शिमला जिला की कोटखाई तहसील के बागी निवासी ब्रिज लाल (45), रोहड़ू के टिक्कर निवासी कृष्ण दास (66) और निरमंड के बायल निवासी दिवेश कुमार (32) के रूप में हुई।

सभी आरोपी यशपाल के घर में जुआ खेल रहे थे और उनके कब्जे से पुलिस ने नकदी बरामद की है। सभी लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने गैंबलिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

