  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Himachal Cabinet Meeting On 5 February; Discussion On The Convening Of The Budget Session Is Possible

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक 5 फरवरी को:बजट सत्र बुला सकती है सरकार, एक फरवरी से खुले स्कूलों की स्थिति पर पेश होगी रिपोर्ट

शिमला21 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट मीटिंग सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट मीटिंग सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी।

हिमाचल प्रदेश मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक 5 फरवरी को बुलाई गई है। बैठक में बजट सेशन बुलाने पर चर्चा करके है। बजट सत्र की तिथियों का निर्धारण किया जाना है। बजट सत्र फरवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह में बुलाया जा सकता है। मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में बजट पेश हो सकता है। इसके अतिरिक्त राजस्व कानून में संशोधन को भी स्वीकृति प्रदान की जा सकती है।

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट मीटिंग सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगी। बैठक में शिक्षा विभाग एक फरवरी से खुले स्कूलों की स्थिति पर रिपोर्ट पेश करेगा। गौरतलब है कि केंद्र सरकार ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाखों सेब बागवानों को केंद्रीय बजट में बड़ी राहत प्रदान की है। दशक पुरानी मांग को पूरा करते हुए पहली बार विदेशों से आने वाले सेब पर 35 फीसदी कृषि सेस लगाने की घोषणा की गई है।

सेस लगने से विदेशी सेब का भारत की फल मंडियों में आयात घट जाएगा, जिससे हिमाचली सेब के दाम बढ़ जाएंगे। अमेरिका, ईरान, तुर्की समेत करीब 40 देशों से भारत में सेब आयात होता है। अमेरिकी सेब पर पहले से ही 70 फीसदी आयात शुल्क लगाया गया है। अब 35 फीसदी सेस के बाद कुल शुल्क 105 फीसदी हो जाएगा। इससे वर्तमान में सबसे ज्यादा आने वाले वॉशिंगटन सेब को भारत पहुंचाना महंगा सौदा साबित होगा।

