कोरोना महामारी:हिमाचल कैबिनेट के एक और मंत्री एकांतवास में गए, मिनिस्टर गोविंद ठाकुर के संपर्क में आए थे

पांवटा साहिबएक घंटा पहले
मंत्री सुखराम चौधरी
  • पांवटा साहिब स्थित घर में आईसोलेट हुए मंत्री सुखराम चौधरी, फोन पर उपलब्ध रहेंगे
  • शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद ठाकुर के संपर्क में आए थे, फेसबुक पर पोस्ट करके दी जानकारी

हिमाचल सरकार की पूरी कैबिनेट पर कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा मंडरा रहा है, क्योंकि प्रदेश के एक और मंत्री एकांतवास में चले गए हैं। ऊर्जा मंत्री सुखराम चौधरी पांवटा साहिब स्थित घर में आईसोलेट हो गए हैं। उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी अपने फेसबुक पेज पर पोस्ट करके दी। पोस्ट करके मंत्री सुखराम ने बताया कि गत दिनों प्रदेश सरकार में शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद ठाकुर के सम्पर्क में आने के बाद मैं स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर रहा हूं। अत: आगामी दो दिनों के लिए मैं किसी से मिल नहीं पाऊंगा, लेकिन फोन के माध्यम से ही सम्पर्क में रहुंगा। बता दें कि उन्हें एक बार पहले भी कोरोना हो चुका है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

