पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तबादले:हिमाचल सरकार ने इधर से उधर किए 19 पुलिस अफसर, सूची देखने के लिए खबर पढ़ें

शिमला29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस अफसरों का तबादला
  • तुरंत प्रभाव से किया गया तबादला, स्थानांतरण आदेश जारी
  • नई जगह पर जल्द से जल्द ज्वॉइन करने को कहा गया है

हिमाचल प्रदेश की सरकार ने शुक्रवार को तुरंत प्रभाव से 19 एचपीएस अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया है। अफसरों के स्थानांतरण आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। साथ ही उन्हें नई जगह जल्द ये जल्द ज्वॉइन करने को भी कहा गया है।

स्थानांतरित किए गए अफसरों की सूची निम्नलिखित है-

13 जगहों पर अब ये होंगे डीएसपी
सुरेंद्र कुमार डीएसपी बस्सी
अभिमन्यु वर्मा डीएसपी नयना देवी
संजीव कुमार-1 डीएसपी डरोह
धरम चांद डीएसपी मैक्लोडगंज
रेनू कुमारी डीएसपी पीटीसी डरोह
मुनीश डढवाल स्टाफ अफसर आईजीपी धर्मशाला
अरुण मोदी डीएसपी आईआरबीएन-5 बस्सी
रोहिन डोगरा डीएसपी मुख्यालय हमीरपुर
संजय शर्मा डीएसपी एसएनसीसी रेंज यूनिट कांगड़ा
राम कर्ण डीएसपी आईआरबीएन-2 सकोह
ज्ञान चांद डीएसपी आईआरबीएन-1 बनगढ़
फिरोज खान डीएसपी एलआर कुल्लू
रणबीर सिंह डीएसपी कांगड़ा होंगे।

6 जगहों पर अब ये होंगे एसडीपीओ
विशाल वर्मा एसडीपीओ डलहौजी
गीतांजली ठाकुर करसोग
सिद्धार्थ शर्मा ज्वाली
अंकित शर्मा देहरा
चंद्र शेखर एसडीपीओ रामपुर बुशहर
रविंद्र कुमार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें