वादियों को निहारने निकले महामहिम:हिमाचल गवर्नर बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, बोले- दुनिया में सबसे लंबी है अटल टनल, हिमाचल में पर्यटन को शिखर तक पहुंचाएगी

कुल्लू/लाहौल स्पीति29 मिनट पहले
लाहौल स्पीति पहुंचे हिमाचल प्रदेश के गवर्नर
  • कुल्लू व लाहौल-स्पीति जिला के दो दिवसीय प्रवास थे राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय
  • मंदिरों में माथा टेका, स्कीइंग की और अधिकारियों संग बैठक में हिस्सा भी लिया

हिमाचल प्रदेश के गवर्नर बंडारू दत्तात्रेय कुल्लू व लाहौल-स्पीति जिला के दो दिवसीय प्रवास के दूसरे दिन अटल टनल रोहतांग पहुंचे। उन्होंने अटल टनल की सैर करने के बाद इसकी तारीफों के पुल बांधे।

कहा कि अटल टनल रोहतांग प्रदेश के पर्यटन को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाएगी। टनल इंजीनियरिंग का बेमिसाल नमूना है और 10000 फुट से अधिक की ऊंचाई पर बनी यह विश्व की सबसे लंबी टनल है। इस अत्याधुनिक सुरंग के निर्माण के लिए राज्यपाल ने सीमा सड़क संगठन के अधिकारियों और इंजीनियरों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि देश ने एक उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि हासिल की है। इस टनल के बनने से जहां कबायली क्षेत्रों के लोगों के जीवन में बदलाव आएगा, वहीं यह टनल लाहौल स्पीति व पांगी के लोगों को बारहमासी कनेक्टिविटी प्रदान करेगी।

राज्यपाल ने कहा कि यह क्षेत्र भारी बर्फबारी के कारण सर्दियों में दुनिया से 6 से 7 माह तक कटा रहता था। अब इस क्षेत्र में पर्यटन गतिविधियां बढ़ने से स्थानीय युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर भी मिलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि टनल के निर्माण का फैसला तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने लिया था और वर्तमान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इसे मूर्त रूप प्रदान किया है। उन्होंने इस टनल को देश को समर्पित करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को बधाई दी।

राज्यपाल दत्तात्रेय ने कहा कि दो जिलों को जोड़ने वाली इस टनल के दोनों छोर पर भौगोलिक परिस्थितियां व मौसम बिल्कुल भिन्न है। उत्तरी छोर पर लाहौल स्पीति में प्रवेश करते ही प्रकृति का अद्भुत नजारा देखने को मिलता है और ऐसा दुर्लभ दृश्य विश्व में शायद ही कहीं और देखने को मिले। राज्यपाल ने अटल टनल के दक्षिणी छोर पर सीमा सड़क संगठन के अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत की और टनल के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की। इससे पूर्व, राज्यपाल ने मनाली के डूंगरी में हिडिम्बा देवी मंदिर में शीश नवाया और पूजा अर्चना की। राज्यपाल ने माता त्रिपुरा सुंदरी मंदिर नगर का भी दौरा किया।

केलांग में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की

राज्यपाल ने केलांग में अधिकारियों व जन प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। इस बैठक में महामहिम ने कहा कि लाहौल स्पीति का बातावरण बहुत शांत है एवं यहां पर्यटन की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। उन्होंने यहां के कौशल विकास, ग्राम विकास, टूरिस्ट गाइड, जैव-विविधता आदि के क्षेत्रों की जानकारी ली व इन क्षत्रों पर विशेष रूप से कार्य करने की आवश्यकता पर बल दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्थानीय जनजातीय जिले लाहौल स्पीति की समृद्ध संस्कृति व प्राचीन धरोहर को संजोये रखने व संरक्षण के लिए प्रयास किया जाना चाहिए, साथ ही जंगली जड़ी बूटियों से इलाके के लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया जाना चाहिए।

