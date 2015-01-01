पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Himachal Pradesh; 10 Vice Chancellors Of Private Universities To Be Terminated On Report Of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission

हिमाचल प्रदेश में बड़ी कार्रवाई:सूबे की 10 प्राइवेट यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर्स अयोग्‍य करार, निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग की रिपोर्ट पर छुट्‌टी का आदेश

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिमाचल प्रदेश निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग के चेयरमैन अतुल कौशिक को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपते कमेटी के सदस्य।
  • प्रदेश में कुल 17 निजी विश्वविद्यालय में से 16 ही चल रहे हैं, एक में विवादों के कारण इस साल दाखिले नहीं हुए
  • योग्यता पूरी नहीं रखने की शिकायत पर राज्य निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग ने बनाई थी कमेटी, शुक्रवार को रिपोर्ट सौंपी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 10 निजी विश्‍व‍विद्यालयों के कुलपति अयोग्य करार कर दिए गए हैं। नियमों की अवहेलना कर लगे कुलपतियों की छुट्टी होना तय है। राज्य निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग ने सभी कुलपतियों की शैक्षणिक योग्यता और नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया की जांच पूरी कर ली है। आयोग ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर को 10 दिसंबर तक कार्रवाई कर कंप्लायंस रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

दरअसल, प्रदेश में कुल 17 निजी विश्वविद्यालय हैं। मौजूदा समय में 16 विवि ही चल रहे हैं। एक निजी विवि में विवादों के कारण इस साल दाखिले ही नहीं हुए हैं। इसी बीच जानकार निकली कि प्रदेश के कुछ निजी विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपति यूजीसी के निर्देशानुसार नियुक्तियों के लिए तय नियमों को पूरा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग के पास शिकायत आई थी कि प्रदेश में कई विश्वविद्यालय ऐसे हैं, जहां पर वाइस चांसलर के अलावा फैकल्टी सदस्य योग्यता पूरी नहीं रखते। आयोग ने इसकी जांच के लिए हिमाचल प्रदेश विवि के पूर्व कुलपति और वर्तमान में उच्च शिक्षा परिषद के अध्यक्ष प्रो. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में यह तीन सदस्यीय उच्चस्तरीय कमेटी गठित की थी।

हालांकि इससे पहले दो विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपति अपने पदों से इस्तीफे भी दे चुके हैं, लेकिन आयोग की तरफ से गठित कमेटी ने अपना काम किया। शुक्रवार को सील बंद लिफाफे में आयोग के चेयरमैन अतुल कौशिक को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी। इसके बाद शनिवार को रिपोर्ट के आधार पर हिमाचल प्रदेश निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग ने अयोग्य वाइस चांसलर को हटाने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

अब कालेज प्राचार्यों की होगी जांच
निजी विवि के बाद अब प्रदेश में चल रहे निजी कालेज के प्राचार्यों की नियुक्तियों की जांच होगी। इसमें सभी निजी कालेज, तकनीकी कालेज, नर्सिंग और बीएड कालेज शामिल हैं। इनमें प्रधानाचार्यों से लेकर फैकल्टी सदस्यों की शैक्षणिक योग्यता को जांचा जाएगा। आयोग के पास ऐसी शिकायतें आई है कि फैकल्टी में ऐसे सदस्यों को रखा गया है जो शैक्षणिक योग्यता पूरी नहीं करते।

हिमाचल प्रदेश निजी शिक्षण संस्थान नियामक आयोग के अध्‍यक्ष मेजर जनरल (सेवानिवृत) अतुल कौशिक का कहना है कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार प्रदेश में 10 निजी विवि के वाइस चांसलर को अयोग्य ठहराया गया है। इन विवि के चांसलर को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे इन पर कार्रवाई कर 10 दिसंबर तक कंप्लाइस रिपोर्ट दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें