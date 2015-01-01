पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर:हिमाचल प्रदेश में स्‍कूल-कॉलेज 31 दिसंबर तक बंद, 4 जिलों में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू

शिमला8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बिगड़े हालात पर चर्चा के लिए आयोजित बैठक में शामिल मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर और मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्य।
  • मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्‍यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की मीटिंग में 13 एजेंडा शामिल किए गए
  • पब्लिक प्लेस पर बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लोगों का अब एक हजार रुपए का चालान होगा
  • सरकारी कार्यालयों में अब आधे ही कर्मचारी बुलाए जाएंगे, 15 दिसंबर तक बसें भी 50 फीसदी कैपिसिटी के साथ चलेंगी

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर के मद्देनजर हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार ने सख्त कदम उठाए हैं। ताजा हालात पर चर्चा के लिए आयोजित कैबिनेट की मीटिंग में फैसला लिया गया कि 31 दिसंबर तक राज्य के सभी स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद रहेंगे। हालांकि, इससे पहले ही कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ने के कारण 11 नवंबर से 25 तक स्‍कूलों व कॉलेज में छुट्टियां कर दी गई थीं। अब सरकार ने दिसंबर अंत तक शैक्षणिक संस्‍थान बंद रखने का फैसला लिया है। इसके अलावा चार जिलों शिमला, कांगड़ा, मंडी व कुल्लू में 24 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा।

आज सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्‍यक्षता में कैबिनेट की मीटिंग शुरू हुई। बैठक में 13 एजेंडा शामिल किए गए। बैठक में सरकार ने सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, स्कूल व कॉलेजों को 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है। जहां तक वजह की बात है, प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में बीते सप्‍ताह भर में काफी तेजी आई है। कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ा है। इस कारण सरकार ने बच्‍चों के स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए सभी शिक्षण संस्‍थानों को बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। 26 नवंबर से पहले की तरह ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में कोरोना वैक्सीन और कोरोना की मौजूदा स्थिति को लेकर प्रेजेंटेशन दी जा रही है। प्रेजेंटेशन के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी कि सरकार राज्य की सीमाओं को बंद रखने का निर्णय लेती है या नहीं। इसके अलावा जिन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना संक्रमण के अधिक मामले आ रहे हैं, क्या ऐसे क्षेत्रों में लॉकडाउन लगाया जा सकता है, जैसा कि कई राज्यों विशेषकर दिल्ली में किया गया है। कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने और त्‍योहारों के सीजन के कारण स्‍कूलों में 25 नवंबर तक छुट्टियां तय कर दी थीं।

इसके अलावा बैठक में तय किया गया कि चार जिलों शिमला, कांगड़ा, मंडी व कुल्लू में 24 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा। रात आठ बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक मूवमेंट पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। राजनीतिक रैलियों पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। जनमंच कार्यक्रम को भी स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

मंत्रिमंडल के अन्य महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय

  • स्कूलों में 1 जनवरी से 12 फरवरी तक विंटर वैकेशन रहेगा, जिस दौरान ऑनलाइन स्टडी जारी रहेगी।
  • 26 नवम्बर से स्कूलों में फिर ऑनलाइन स्टडी शुरू होगी। दसवीं व बाहरवीं की परीक्षाएं पहले की तरह मार्च 2021 में होंगी।
  • पालमपुर, सोलन व मंडी नगर निगम चुनाव धर्मशाला नगर निगम के साथ होंगे।
  • सोशल गैदरिंग में खुले स्थान पर 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे।
  • पब्लिक प्लेस पर बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लोगों का अब एक हजार रुपए का चालान होगा।
  • सरकारी कार्यालयों में अब आधे ही कर्मचारी बुलाए जाएंगे। क्लास थ्री और क्लास फॉर कर्मचारी पचास फीसदी पहले दिन और पचास फीसदी अगले दिन बुलाए जाएंगे। रोस्टर कार्यालय प्रभारी तय करेंगे कि किन कर्मचारियों किस दिन बुलाना है।
  • बैठक में यह भी फैसला लिया गया है कि प्रदेश में अब 15 दिसंबर तक 50 फीसदी कैपिसिटी के साथ ही बसों का संचालन होगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें