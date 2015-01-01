पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Weather Forecast:हिमाचल में कल से बदलेगा मौसम, येलो अलर्ट जारी, कई जिलों भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी होने की संभावना
  • राज्य में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने की संभावना
  • कई जिलों में येलो अलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया गया है

देश के कई हिस्सों में मौसम ने करवट बदल ली है। ठंड बढ़ने से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। वैसे नवंबर शुरू होने ही लोगों को ठंड का अहसास हो गया था। उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में सुबह शाम ठिठुरन होने लगी है, वहीं सवेरे के वक्त ओस भी पड़ रही है।

मौसम में बदलाव का असर सबसे ज्यादा हिमाचल प्रदेश में देखने को मिल रहा है। अब राज्य में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने की संभावना है, जिसके चलते राज्य के कई जिलों में येलो अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। कल से मौसम में बदलाव आने की संभावना जताई गई है।

15 नवंबर को कई जिलों में भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला ने मैदानी और मध्य पर्वतीय जिलों के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया है। लगभीग 17 नवंबर तक पूरे प्रदेश में मौसम खराब बना रहने का पूर्वानुमान है, जिससे ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं।

