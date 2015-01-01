पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Himalayan Sero, An Extinct Species Of Animals Seen In Lahaul Spiti; Wildlife's Team Captured In Camera

दुर्लभ चीज दिखी:लाहौल स्पीति में दिखा विलुप्त प्रजाति का जानवर हिमालयन सिरो; वन्यप्राणी की टीम ने कैमरे में किया कैद

कुल्लू13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिमालयन सिरो को इंटरनेशनल यूनियन फ़ॉर कंजरवेशन फ़ॉर नेचर (आईयूसीयेन) विलुप्त घोषित कर चुका है।
  • इंटरनेशनल यूनियन फ़ॉर कंजरवेशन फ़ॉर नेचर (आईयूसीयेन) विलुप्त घोषित कर चुका है
  • पहले GHNP और चंबा के कुछ ऊपरी क्षेत्रों में कैमरा ट्रैप के माध्यम से देखा गया था

हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल स्पीति में बने वन्य प्राणी मंडल में विलुप्त प्रजाति के जानवर हिमालयन सिरो को देखा गया है। इसे वन्य प्राणी मंडल की टीम ने अपने कैमरे में कैद किया है। टीम ने इसके फोटो और वीडियो शूट किए हैं। हिमालयन सिरो को इंटरनेशनल यूनियन फ़ॉर कंजरवेशन फ़ॉर नेचर (आईयूसीयेन) विलुप्त घोषित कर चुका है। लेकिन स्पीति वन्य मंडल में इसके दिखाई देने से वन्य प्राणी मंडल स्पीति के अधिकारियों में खुशी का माहौल है। जबकि लोग भी इस जीव को देखकर अचंभित रह गए हैं।

वन्य प्राणी मंडल स्पीति के अधिकारियों की मानें तो उनकी टीम ने विलुप्त हिमालय सिरो को स्पीति के हुरलिंग के पास देखा है। इस जीव के मिलने और फोटो व वीडियो मिलने के लिए वन्यप्राणी प्रभाग की मुखिया अर्चना शर्मा ने वन्यप्राणी मंडल स्पीति के सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को बधाई दी है। लिहाजा, इस दुर्लभ प्रजाति के सरंक्षण व हुरलिंग क्षेत्र की निगरानी रखने के दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

पहले यहां दिखा था हिमालयन सिरो

वन्य प्राणी मंडल स्पीति के अधिकारियों की मानें तो कुछ वर्ष पूर्व हिमालयन सिरो ग्रेट हिमालयन नेशनल पार्क और चंबा के कुछ ऊपरी क्षेत्रों में कैमरा ट्रैप के माध्यम से देखा गया था। उसके बाद अब स्पीति के हुरलिंग के पास इस जीव को देखा गया है, जो वन्य प्राणी विभाग के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि की बात है।

विलुप्त क्षेणी में शामिल है हिमालयन सिरो

हिमालयन सिरो को इंटरनेशनल यूनियन फ़ॉर कंजरवेशन फ़ॉर नेचर (आईयूसीयेन) विलुप्त होने के नजदीक की श्रेणी में शामिल कर चुका है। अधिकारियों की मानें तो यह प्रजाति डब्ल्यू.पी.ए. 1972 के शेडयूल-1 और सी.आई.टी.ई.एस के अपेंडिक्स-1 में शामिल प्रजाति है। जिस कारण इस जीव के दिखने से इसका महत्व और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। अधिकारियों का दावा है कि कोल्ड डेजर्ट में इस प्रजाति का यह पहला फोटोग्राफिक रिकॉर्ड है।

मुख्य अरण्यपाल वन्यप्राणी अनिल ठाकुर ने बताया कि स्पीति क्षेत्र के हुरलिंग में यह जानवर साथ लगते रूपी भावा वन्यप्राणी अभ्यारण स्थल से भटक कर आया है। अब इस दुर्लभ प्रजाति की निगरानी हरदेव नेगी वन मंडलाधिकारी वन्यप्राणी मंड़ल स्पीति और उनकी टीम कर रही है।

