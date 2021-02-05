पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  HP Police Reached Kullu Over Heroin Smuggling Gang's Gangster African, Court Sent Remand For 5 Days

नशे पर शिकंजा:हेरोइन तस्करी गैंग के अफ्रीकी सरगना को लेकर कुल्लू पहुंची HP पुलिस, कोर्ट ने 5 दिन के रिमांड भेजा

कुल्लू27 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किए गए हेरोइन तस्करी गैंग के अफ्रीकी मूल के सरगना के बारे में जानकारी देते कुल्लू पुलिस के अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किए गए हेरोइन तस्करी गैंग के अफ्रीकी मूल के सरगना के बारे में जानकारी देते कुल्लू पुलिस के अधिकारी।

हेरोइन तस्करी में दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार अफ्रीकी मूल के गिरोह के सरगना को कुल्लू पुलिस कुल्लू लेकर पहुंची। पुलिस के मुताबिक कई महीन से हेरोइन के बड़े सप्लायरों को टारगेट करके उनके नेटवर्क को स्टडी किया जा रहा था। आखिर दिल्ली में ऑपरेशन के रूप में अफ्रीकनों के गढ़ पर अटैक किया गया। कुल्लू लाए जाने के बाद शुक्रवार को आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश करके 5 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है। उम्मीद है कि पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी कई अहम राज उगल सकता है।

बताते चलें कि कुल्लू पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम ने 30 जनवरी को दो युवकों को 55 ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। जांच के दौरान पता चला कि इस हेरोइन का सप्लायर अफ्रीका के आइवरी कोस्ट का युवक है। वह इस वक्त दिल्ली में रहता है। केस दर्ज करके गुरुवार 4 फरवरी को ही कुल्लू पुलिस ने उसे दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया। उसके घर से 6.297 किलो हेरोइन और 362 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया गया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि हेरोइन तस्करी के मामले में यह हिमाचल प्रदेश की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी रेड है।

46 घंटे चला ऑपरेशन
कुल्लू के SP गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले कई महीनों से SIU टीम हेरोइन के बड़े सप्लायरों के नेटवर्क को स्टडी रही थी। ज्यादातर गतिविधियां दिल्ली में बैठे अफ्रीकन नागरिकों द्वारा की गई मिली। इंस्पेक्टर सुनील सांख्यायन, SI रिंकू, HC अनुपम, संदीप, केसर, नरेंद्र, चंद्रशेखर, हेमंत और CT प्रेमनाथ की टीम ने दिल्ली में रेड की। लगातार 46 घंटे चले ऑपरेशन में टीम ने 1300 किलो मीटर से ज्यादा का सफर तय किया।

अब तक 23 विदेशी नागरिक पकड़े गए

इसके अलावा SP ने बताया कि इस टीम ने जुलाई 2019 से अभी तक 23 विदेशी नागरिकों को ड्रग्स के अवैध व्यापार करने के जुर्म में गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें से 17 अफ्रीकी मूल के हेरोइन सप्लायर 14 जेल में बंद हैं। लगातार चल रही जांच की कड़ी में बुधवार को प्रदेश के नशा तस्करी से संबंधी इतिहास में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी रेड को अंजाम दिया।

