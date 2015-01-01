पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • HRTC Bus Accident Near Shimla; The Driver Showed Intelligence, Otherwise The Passengers May Lost Their Lives

सूझबूझ से बचाई कई जिंदगियां:हिमाचल प्रदेश में HRTC की बस सड़क से उतरी; चालक ने दिखाई होशियारी, वरना सवारियों की जान जाती

शिमला8 मिनट पहले
संतुलन बिगड़ने का कारण भी ड्राइवर ही निकला, क्योंकि उसकी आंखों में अचानक शीशे से धूप की चौंध पड़ गई थी।
  • HRTC की बस मूल कोटी से शिमला जा रही थी, बल्दैया के नजदीक अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ा

हिमाचल प्रदेश में बस ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से बड़ा हादसा टल गया और कई लोगों की जान जाते-जाते बची। हादसा शिमला के पास हुआ। HRTC की बस सड़क से उतर गई थी। समय रहते ड्राइवर ने हैंड ब्रेक लगा दिया, वरना बस खाई में जा गिरती और कई जानें चली जातीं।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, HRTC की बस मूल कोटी से शिमला जा रही थी। बल्दैया के नजदीक अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ा और बस सड़क से नीचे उतर गई। लेकिन ड्राइवर ने समझदारी दिखाते हुए तुरंत हैंड ब्रेक दबा दिया और बस वही रुक गई जहां वो थी।

संतुलन बिगड़ने का कारण भी ड्राइवर ही निकला, क्योंकि उसकी आंखों में अचानक शीशे से धूप की चौंध पड़ गई थी। इस वजह से उसका ध्यान हटा और हादसा होने लगा था। लेकिन उसने तुरंत खुद को संभालते हुए ब्रेक लगा दी। फिर क्रेन की मदद से बस को सड़क पर लाया गया।

वहीं अधिकारियों और बस सवारियों ने ड्राइवर की होशियारी की तारीफ की। साथ ही जान बचाने के लिए आभार भी जताया।

