शिमला के बाजार में हादसा:लोअर बाजार में दो दुकानों में लगी भीषण आग, लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख

शिमला2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिमला के लोअर बाजार में शोरूम से उठता धुंआ
  • लोअर बाजार में स्थित वंदना एंपोरियम शोरूम में हुआ हादसा
  • दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग बुझाई

हिमाचल प्रदेश के घनी आबादी वाले शहर शिमला में कपड़े की दो दुकानों में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में कोई भी हताहत नहीं हुआ, लेकिन लाखों रुपये सामान जलकर राख हो गया। फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, लोअर बाजार में स्थित वंदना एंपोरियम शोरूम से अचानक धुंआ उठने लगा। देखते ही देखते धुंए ने आग का रूप ले लिया। कुछ ही पलों ने आग धधकने लगी और लपटों ने पूरे शोरूम को अपने चपेट में ले लिया। यह देखकर लोग दहशत में आ गए।

शोरूम के कर्मचारियों और लोगों ने मिलकर आग बुझाने का काम शुरू किया। आग लगने की खबर पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड को भी दे दी गई। जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिति को संभाला। दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों भी मौके पर पहुंची और कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग बुझाई गई।

आग लगने से लाखों रुपये के नुकसान बताया जा रहा है, लेकिन किसी तरह के जानी नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। लेकिन गनीमत रही कि समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया, वरना बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

