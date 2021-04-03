पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से जनसभा:केंद्र के सहयोग से हो रहा अथाह विकास:जयराम

ऊना2 घंटे पहले
सीएम का दौरा टला तो ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने किया अटल आदर्श विद्यालय का शिलान्यास। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीएम का दौरा टला तो ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने किया अटल आदर्श विद्यालय का शिलान्यास।
  • कोविड से काम प्रभावित हुए और विकास कार्यों में कई दिक्कतें आईं, लेकिन वह दौर गुजर गया

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि हिमाचल को केंद्र सरकार का भरपूर सहयोग मिल रहा है। इससे हम प्रदेश में विकास की गति को लगातार आगे बढ़ाने में कामयाब हो रहे हैं। इसमें केंद्र और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। जयराम वीरवार को कुटलैहड़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के क्यारियां में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार ने तीन वर्षों में बहुत काम किया है। अब आगे भी बहुत कुछ करना शेष है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड की वजह से काम प्रभावित हुए और विकास कार्यों में कई दिक्कतें आईं, लेकिन उस दौर को हमने पार कर लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मजबूती से देश का नेतृत्व किया है। साथ ही दो कोविड वैक्सीन देश को उपलब्ध करवाई। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्व में सबसे बड़ा कार्यक्रम आज भारत में चल रहा है। प्रदेश में 93 हजार फ्रंटलाइनर के लिए वैक्सीन के अभियान को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में स्वर्ण जयंती यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। इस बीच जनता को कई बातें सुनने और जानने को मिलेंगी। इस यात्रा के लिए जनता के सुझावों का भी स्वागत होगा।

बंगाणा में मिनी सचिवालय का काम जारी

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में 150 करोड़ रुपए सड़कों पर खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। बंगाणा में मिनी सचिवालय का काम चला हुआ। 50 बिस्तरों के अस्पताल का काम भी प्रगति पर है। उन्होंने ओलिंडा से बोहरू सड़क की 9.15 करोड़ की डीपीआर तैयार है। इसे प्राथमिकता के आधार पर स्वीकृत करने का प्रयास होगा।

सैली से हंडोला सड़क की 11.67 करोड़ की डीपीआर तैयार है। इसी तरह खरूणी से खैरिया वाया चपलाह सड़क की 7.17 करोड़ की डीपीआर बनी है। इन सड़कों को स्वीकृति दिलाने के लिए प्रयास रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जल जीवन मिशन के तहत धार चामुखा से पिपलू चमयाड़ी पेयजल योजना के संवर्द्धन के लिए 15.50 करोड़ की डीपीआर एडीबी को भेजी गई है। इसके लिए संबंधित विभाग को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

पंचायती राज मंत्री कंवर ने किए शिलान्यास

शिमला में बर्फबारी और खराब मौसम के चलते मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर वीरवार को ऊना जिला के प्रवास पर नहीं आ पाए। उनके निर्देश पर ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने कोठी गैहरा में 53 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले अटल आदर्श विद्यालय, बरनोह में 4.93 करोड़ की लागत वाले रिजनल वेटनरी अस्पताल और 5.07 करोड़ की लागत वाले मुर्राह ब्रीडिंग फार्म की आधारशिला रखी। इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री ने शिमला से अपना वअर्चुल संबोधन भी दिया।

