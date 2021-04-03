पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • In Bharmour Panchayat Samiti Election, BJP Defeated Congress For The Post Of President And Vice President By A Margin Of Just 1 Vote.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:भरमौर पंचायत समिति चुनाव में भाजपा ने मात्र 1 वोट के अंतर से कांग्रेस को अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद पर हराया

चंबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खंड विकास समिति भरमौर के नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष, भरमौर विधायक जियालाल कपूर के साथ खुशी जताते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
खंड विकास समिति भरमौर के नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष, भरमौर विधायक जियालाल कपूर के साथ खुशी जताते हुए।
  • 15 बीडीसी सदस्यों वाली खंड विकास समिति भरमौर पर भाजपा का कब्जा

खंड विकास समिति भरमौर के अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद पर भाजपा समर्थित प्रत्याशियों ने जीत हासिल कर ली है। पिछले कई दिनों से इस समिति के अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद पर नवनिर्वाचित बीडीसी सदस्यों की तैनाती को लेकर खींचतान और लुकाछुपी का खेल चला हुआ। वीरवार को इन पदों के लिए आयोजित चयन प्रक्रिया में भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को महज 1 वोट के अंतर से अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष के पद से दूर रखने में कामयाबी हासिल कर ली।

वीरवार सुबह भरमौर उपमंडल मुख्यालय विकास समिति के नए अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष की चयन प्रक्रिया आयोजित की गई। इस प्रक्रिया में खंड विकास समिति भरमौर के सभी 15 बीडीसी सदस्यों ने अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज करवाई। भाजपा की तरफ से परसराम को अध्यक्ष और कमलेश को उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मैदान में उतारा गया। कांग्रेस की ओर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पवन कुमार व उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए पवन को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। भाजपा समर्थित परसराम के पक्ष में 8 व कांग्रेस के पवन कुमार के समर्थन में 7 मत पड़े। उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा के कमलेश को 8 तो कांग्रेस के पवन को 7 वोट हासिल हुए। भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को महज 1 मत के अंतराल से अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष के पद पर हराया।

उपमंडल मुख्यालय में इस चुनावी प्रक्रिया को पूरी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच अंजाम दिया गया। 7 विकास खंडों वाले जिला चंबा के छह विकास खंडों पर भाजपा, कांग्रेस को पराजित करने में सफल रही है, जबकि विकासखंड पांगी में बीडीसी पद के चुनाव सर्दियों के बाद होंगे। ऐसे में जिला के छह विकास खंडों में भगवा फहरा कर भाजपा ने जिला चंबा की विकास खंड समितियों से कांग्रेस का सूपड़ा साफ कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें