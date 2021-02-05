पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:चंबा में JBT टीचर ने होटल के कमरे में जहर खाकर जान गंवाई, स्टाफ ने दरवाजा खटखटाया तो चला पता

चंबा2 घंटे पहले
चंबा में होटल के कमरे में मिली लाश की जांंच करती पुलिस टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
चंबा में होटल के कमरे में मिली लाश की जांंच करती पुलिस टीम।

जिला मुख्यालय में मौजूद एक निजी होटल में एक अध्यापक द्वारा जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर आत्महत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस थाना सदर से एक पुलिस दल ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कमरे का बारीकी के साथ जायजा लिया जहां से पुलिस को जहरीले पदार्थ की 1 शीशी बरामद हुई जिसे पुलिस ने उसे जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेज दिया तो साथ ही शव का मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल चंबा में पोस्टमार्टम करवाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार 51 वर्षीय रत्तो राम उर्फ रतन चंद पुत्र धर्मा निवासी बंजा सिल्लाघ्राट जो कि बंजा स्कूल में जेबीटी के अध्यापक पद पर तैनात था। सोमवार को स्कूल के कार्य के चलते हुए जिला मुख्यालय आया और शाम होने के चलते हुए जिला मुख्यालय के बीचो बीच मौजूद एक होटल में रुक गया। मंगलवार सुबह जब होटल के स्टाफ ने उक्त व्यक्ति के कमरे में जाकर दरवाजा खटखटाया तो भीतर से कोई भी जवाब नहीं आया। जब होटल के एक कर्मचारी ने जोर से दरवाजा खटखटाया तो भीतर से दरवाजा बंद न होने की वजह से वह खुल गया।

होटल कर्मी ने कमरे के भीतर जाकर देखा तो उसने उक्त अध्यापक को अचेत अवस्था में पाया। इस बारे में तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित किया गया जिसके चलते पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कमरे का बारीकी के साथ जायजा लिया तो साथ ही शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया और उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल चंबा पहुंचाया जहां रतन चंद को मृत घोषित किया गया। पुलिस में शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के पश्चात उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया। एसपी चंबा अरुण कुमार ने मामले की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि यह मामला सुसाइड करने का प्रतीत होता है और इसके लिए उक्त अध्यापक ने किस विषैले पदार्थ का सेवन किया है इसका पता लगाने के लिए कमरे के भीतर से मौजूद दवा की शीशी को जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने इस मामले पर सीआरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत कार्यवाही अमल में लाई है।

