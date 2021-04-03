पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:बलौट के पास नाले में गिरी जेसीबी; एक युवक की मौत, हादसे में जेसीबी ऑपरेटर घायल

करसोग25 मिनट पहले
करसोग में बलौट के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई जेसीबी। - Dainik Bhaskar
करसोग में बलौट के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई जेसीबी।

करसोग में खुदाई मशीन (जेसीबी) की चपेट में आने से एक दर्दनाक हादसा पेश आया है। यहां काम पर से वापस लौट रही जेसीबी के नाले में गिरने से एक 29 वर्षीय युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि जेसीबी ऑपरेटर इस हादसे में घायल हुआ है। जिसे उपचार के लिए रामपुर सिविल अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

वहीं संदीप ठाकुर का वीरवार को सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कर शव को परिजनों के सपुर्द किया गया। बुधबार को गांव सराणडी ग्राम पंचायत सराहन तहसील करसोग का दीवान चंद बलौट में जेसीबी से मकान बनाने के लिए प्लॉट को सीधा कर रहा था। दिन में काम करने के बाद शाम के समय करीब 6.30 बजे ऑपरेटर महेंद्र कुमार जेसीबी को अशला में रखे अपने क्वार्टर वापस ले जा रहा था। इस दौरान जेसीबी चालक के साथ आया एक 29 वर्षीय युवक संदीप ठाकुर पुत्र सुरेश कुमार गांव टकरोल डाकखाना कुनहों भी था।

जैसे जेसबी स्पॉट पर से करीब 200 मीटर आगे निकली प्लाट मालिक भी अपने घर लौटने लगे, लेकिन उसी वक्त उसे जोर से आवाज सुनाई दी। वह कुछ लोगों साथ भागता हुआ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचा तो पाया कि जेसीबी बलौट के समीप एक नाले में करीब 150 मीटर नीचे गिरी थी। जिसमें जेसीबी ऑपरेटर महेंद्र कुमार घायल पड़ा था, जिसे तुरंत प्रभाव से उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल रामपुर ले जाया गया।

वहीं संदीप ठाकुर की जेसीबी की चपेट में आने मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जिसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल करसोग लाया गया। जिस जगह से जेसीबी गिरी है, वहां सड़क सीधी बताई जा रही जा। हादसे का कारण जेसीबी से चालक का नियंत्रण खोना माना जा रहा है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। डीएसपी गीतांजलि ठाकुर ने मामले की पुष्टि की है।

