दौरे की तैयारियां:कल बिलासपुर पहुंचेंगे जेपी नड्डा, आगवानी के लिए आज खुद चंडीगढ़ जाएंगे जयराम

बिलासपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • लुहणू मैदान में वेलकम करने पहुंचेंगे सभी मंत्री, विधायक, सांसद तथा पार्टी पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता
  • भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पद पर ताजपोशी के बाद नड्डा आ रहे हैं पहली बार

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पद पर ताजपोशी के बाद पहली बार अपने गृह जिला बिलासपुर आ रहे जगत प्रकाश नड्डा के दौरे की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। नड्डा की आगवानी के लिए सीएम जयराम ठाकुर शुक्रवार को खुद चंडीगढ़ जाएंगे, जहां से वह शनिवार सुबह राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष को साथ लेकर बिलासपुर पहुंचेंगे।

शनिवार को नड्डा कोठीपुरा में निर्माणाधीन एम्स का निरीक्षण करने के बाद प्रदेश सरकार के सभी मंत्रियों, विधायकों तथा पार्टी पदाधिकारियों संग बैठक में सूबे की सियासत की टोह लेने के साथ ही आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी देंगे। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी संभालने के बाद जेपी नड्डा पहली बार 21 नवंबर को अपने गृह जिला बिलासपुर आ रहे हैं। पार्टी का मुखिया बनने के बाद पहला दौरा होने की वजह से भाजपा और सरकार उनके स्वागत में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाह रही है। इसकी तैयारियों के मद्देनजर वीरवार को बिलासपुर में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। भाजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र सांख्यान की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में प्रदेश महामंत्री त्रिलोक जमवाल, संगठन मंत्री पवन राणा, झंडूता के विधायक जेआर कटवाल तथा स्वदेश ठाकुर, आशीष ढिल्लों, रूपलाल ठाकुर, सोनल शर्मा, रोशन ठाकुर, पंकज शर्मा, नीना कौशल व भुवनेश्वरी लुंबा समेत कई पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया। बैठक में लिए गए निर्णयों के अनुसार 21 नवंबर को प्रदेश सरकार के सभी मंत्री, विधायक, सांसद तथा पार्टी पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता सुबह 10 बजे लुहणू मैदान में पहंुचने पर नड्डा का स्वागत करेंगे।

