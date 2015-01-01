पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Seen On The Roads In Maklodganj

हिमाचल में बॉलीवुड हस्तियां:मक्लोडगंज में सड़कों पर घूमते दिखे करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान, अर्जुन और मलाइका भी नजर आए साथ

मक्लोडगंज5 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल में पत्नी और बेटे के साथ सैफ अली खान ने दिवाली मनाई।
  • भूत पुलिस फिल्म की टीम ने दी फैन्स को दी दिवाली की बधाई
  • जैकलीन फर्नांडीस और यामी गौतम ने करवाया सर्दी का अहसास

मैक्लोडगंज में मौसम का रुख बदल रहा है और पहाड़ों पर बारिश व बर्फबारी का माहौल बन रहा है। सर्दी शुरू होने के साथ ही मैक्लोडगंज में पर्यटन बढ़ता है। ऐसे में पिछले 10 माह से पर्यटकों की राह देख रहे होटल व्यवसायियों को भी कारोबार में तेजी आने की उम्मीद है। कोरोना काल के चलते क्षेत्र का पर्यटन कारोबार ठप पड़ा हुआ था। इस बार त्योहारी सीजन भी मंदा ही रहा है।

होटल एसोसिएशन धर्मशाला के अध्यक्ष अश्वनी बांबा ने बताया सर्दी शुरू होने से उम्मीद है कि पर्यटक आएंगे। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सैफ अली खान अपनी पत्नी एवं अभिनेत्री करीना कपूर खान व बेटे तैमूर के साथ इस बार की दिवाली धर्मशाला व मैक्लोडगंज में मनाने आए हैं। सैफ अली खान भूत पुलिस फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए डलहौजी में थे।

फिल्म शूटिंग की व्यस्तता के बीच वह शनिवार को डलहौजी से मैक्लोडगंज पहुंचे। शनिवार को दिन के समय सैफ परिवार के साथ मैक्लोडगंज चौक, भागसुनाग, धर्मकोट, डल झील व सतोवरी में घूमे। मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर भी धर्मशाला पहुंचे। चारों स्‍टार्स मैक्‍लोडगंज में एक साथ घूमते दिखे।

परिवार के साथ घूमते हुए सैफ और अर्जुन कपूर व मलाइका की लोगों ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड भी की है। अर्जुन कपूर, करीना कपूर के साथ बात करते दिख रहे हैं, जबकि सैफ अली खान बेटे तैमूर का हाथ पकड़े मलाइका अरोड़ा खान से बात कर रहे हैं। वहीं, करीना खान कपूर ने भी धर्मशाला पहुचंने के बाद परिवार के साथ फोटो शेयर कीं।

दोनों स्‍टार्स ने बेटे के साथ दीवाली पर खूब मस्‍ती की। जैकलीन फर्नांडीस और यामी गौतम ने भी मैक्लोड़गंज में होटल हयात के बाहर खींचे फोटो फैंस के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए। इस दौरान दोनों को देखकर हिमाचल में बढ़ती सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

