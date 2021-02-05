पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडी रियासत के अंतिम राजा नहीं रहे:91 साल की उम्र में अशोक पाल सेन का निधन; कई महीनों से बीमार चल रहे थे, शोक में डूबी छोटी काशी

मंडी41 मिनट पहले
अशोक पाल सेन अंतिम राजा होने के कारण काफी लोकप्रिय थे।
अशोक पाल सेन अंतिम राजा होने के कारण काफी लोकप्रिय थे।
  • अशोक पाल सेन पूर्व सांसद महेश्वर सिंह के बहनोई थे और राजा जोगिंद्रसेन के पुत्र थे

हिमाचल प्रदेश की ऐतिहासिक मंडी रियासत के अंतिम राजा अशोक पाल सेन का मंगलवार को निधन हो गया। वे 91 साल के थे और पिछले काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। उन्‍होंने मंडी के राजमहल में अंतिम सांस ली। अशोक पाल सेन पूर्व सांसद महेश्वर सिंह के बहनोई थे और राजा जोगिंद्र सेन के पुत्र थे।

16वीं सदी की शुरुआत में मंडी अलग राज्‍य के रूप में उभरा था। अजबर सेन ने 1527 में इस शहर की स्थापना की थी। राजा अशोक पाल सेन इसी वंश के थे। भारत के आजाद होने तक मंडी और सुकेत रियासत भारत सरकार के राजनीतिक नियंत्रण में रहे। हिमाचल प्रदेश के अलग राज्य के रूप में अस्तित्व में आने के बाद 15 अप्रैल 1948 को दोनों रियासतों मंडी और सुकेत का विलय करके इसे राज्य बना दिया गया। अशोक पाल सेन अंतिम राजा होने के कारण काफी लोकप्रिय थे। उनका जन्म 1931 में हुआ था और लाहौल में उन्होंने शिक्षा ग्रहण की।

अशोक पाल सेन के निधन से शिवरात्रि से जुड़े देव समाज में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय शिवरात्रि महोत्सव में भी उनके निधन के शोक की झलक जरूर दिखेगी। हालांकि यह बात अलग है कि राजा के सिंहासन पर उनके वंशज भी बैठ सकते हैं, लेकिन इसमें समय लग सकता है।

