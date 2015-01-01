पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छोटी काशी में कार्यक्रम:चुनौतियों के साथ आत्मनिर्भर बनने का अवसर भी लेकर आया कोविड:आकांत

मंडी14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडी:विद्यार्थी परिषद के प्रदेश अधिवेशन का शुभारंभ करते मुख्यातिथि व अन्य।
  • अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद का 41 वां प्रदेश अधिवेशन संपन्न

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद का 41 वां प्रदेश अधिवेशन छोटी काशी मंडी के भीमा काली मंदिर के परिसर में संपन्न हुआ। अधिवेशन की शुरुआत में मंत्री प्रतिवेदन के साथ साथ वर्ष 2020-21 की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा की गई। इसमें 2020-21 के लिए सुनील ठाकुर को पुनः प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और नवनिर्वाचित प्रदेश मंत्री विशाल वर्मा रहेंगे।

इस कार्यक्रम के उद्घाटन समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में रमेश पप्पा पूर्व में अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री तथा वर्तमान में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के अखिल भारतीय सह संपर्क प्रमुख व विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में श प्रफुल्ल आकांत राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन मंत्री अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद रहे।

इस कार्यक्रम के अध्यक्ष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल क्लस्टर विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति चमन लाल चंदन रहे। विशिष्ट अतिथि प्रफुल्ल आकांत ने कहा कोविड का समय चुनौतियां भी लेकर आया लेकिन भारत के लिए आत्मनिर्भर बढ़ने का अवसर भी लेकर आया।

इस महामारी के दौर में विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरे देश भर में छात्र संगठन होने के साथ-साथ अपनी सामाजिक संगठन की भूमिका को निभाते हुए बढ़-चढ़कर सेवा कार्य किए। विद्यार्थी परिषद ने अपने स्थापना काल से ही राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति, धारा 370, राम मंदिर जैसे मुद्दों पर एक स्वपन देखा था।

आज जब देश में एक सशक्त नेतृत्व की सरकार में जब वह सपने साकार होते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उस समय के कार्यकर्ताओं से लेकर आज के कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी देखने को मिलती है।

अधिवेशन में प्रदेश भर से 98 कार्यकर्ता रहे मौजूद
कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि रमेश पपा ने विद्यार्थी परिषद के ऐतिहासिक आंदोलनों की चर्चा करते हुए समाज निर्माण में युवाओं की भूमिका को रखकर सबका मार्गदर्शन किया। अधिवेशन में 2 प्रस्ताव - प्रदेश का वर्तमान परिदृश्य व प्रदेश का वर्तमान शैक्षणिक परिदृश्य भी पारित किए गए।

अधिवेशन में प्रदेश भर से 98 कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम में सरकार द्वारा दिये गए दिशा निर्देशों का पालन किया गया। इस अधुवेशन मे पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नागेश ठाकुर , विक्रांत, अखिल भारतीय शोध कार्य प्रमुख आलोक पांडेय भी उपस्थित रहे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें