पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Kullu Accused Caught Hold Of Another Vicious Criminal In Case Of Cheating Of 15 Lakh From Female Teacher

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोपी की धर-पकड़:महिला अध्यापिका से 15 लाख की ठगी मामले में एक और शातिर अपराधी आया काबू

कुल्लू13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुल्लू पुलिस की गिरफ्त में ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड का आरोपी, जिसे दिल्ली से काबू करके यहांं कोर्ट में पेश किया गया है।
  • इन दिनों हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में रह रहा था बिहार के छपरा का 25 वर्षीय राहुल कुमार नामक आरोपी
  • 1 आई फोन, सैमसंग मोबाइल,2 ATM कार्ड, एक PAN कार्ड, एक आधार कार्ड बरामद

कुल्लू पुलिस ने महिला अध्यापिका से 15 लाख रुपए की ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले में बुधवार को एक और शातिर अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इसके पास से 1 आई फोन, सैमसंग मोबाइल,2 ATM कार्ड, एक PAN कार्ड, एक आधार कार्ड बरामद किया गया है, वहीं महिला से ठगी गई कुछ धनराशि भी बरामद हुई।

कुल्लू के SP गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस को 24 नवम्बर 2020 को सुल्तानपुर की एक महिला अध्यापिका ने अपने साथ KBC लॉटरी के बहाने हुई 15 लाख रूपए की ठगी की शिकायत की थी। इसकी जांच करते हुए पुलिस ने दो दिन पहले दिल्ली से एक शातिर युवती को गिरफ्तार किया था और अब अगली जांच में महिला आरोपी का साथी जो उसे बैंक डिटेल्स और इंटरनेट बैंकिंग के यूजर ID और पासवर्ड प्रोवाइड कराता था, उसे भी साइबर सेल ने दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद इसे कुल्लू लाया गया है।

SP के मुताबिक पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान बिहार के छपरा के रहने वाले 25 वर्षीय राहुल कुमार पुत्र विरेंद्र के रूप में हुई है। फिलहाल वह हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में सेक्टर-21ए में रह रहा था। गिरफ्तारी के बाद कुल्लू लाकर इसे कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने आरोपी को 3 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया है।

इसके अलावा SP गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी के अकाउंट में ठगी की शिकार हुई महिला अध्यापक से हड़प की गई कुछ फ्रॉड राशि मिली है। साथ ही इसके पास 1 आईफोन, सैमसंग मोबाइल, 2 ATM कार्ड, एक PAN कार्ड, एक आधार कार्ड भी बरामद किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें