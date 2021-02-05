पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का मेला:कुल्लू में भगवान रधुनाथ की रथ यात्रा से होली उत्सव का आगाज, राम-भरत मिलाप देखने उमड़ी भीड़

कुल्लूएक घंटा पहले
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में ऐतिहासिक ढालपुर मैदान में भगवान रघुनाथ की रथ यात्रा में राम-भरत मिलाप को देखने उमड़े लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में ऐतिहासिक ढालपुर मैदान में भगवान रघुनाथ की रथ यात्रा में राम-भरत मिलाप को देखने उमड़े लोग।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में ऐतिहासिक ढालपुर मैदान में मंगलवार को वसंत पंचमी के अवसर पर भगवान रघुनाथ की रथ यात्रा निकाली गई। इस रथयात्रा के साथ रघुनाथ की नगरी में होली का भी आगाज हो गया। रघुनाथ की नगरी में आज से आने वाले 40 दिन तक होली मनाई जाएगी। होली स्वरूप भगवान रघुनाथ को हर दिन गुलाल लगाया जाएगा।

बृज की होली के गीत भी गूंजते रहे। मंगलवार को भगवान रघुनाथ सुल्तानपुर स्थित अपने मंदिर से पालकी में बैठकर अपने सैकड़ों भक्तों के साथ ढोल नगाड़ों, वाद्य यंत्रों की थाप पर ढालपुर स्थित रथ मैदान पहुंचें। रथ मैदान से रथ में सवार होकर हजारों लोगों की मौजूदगी में अस्थायी शिविर तक रथ यात्रा हुई। इसी के साथ ही कुल्लू के होली उत्सव का आगाज हो गया है जो 40 दिन तक चलेगा। पूरे देश में अभी होली के पर्व को 40 दिन शेष है, लेकिन भगवान रघुनाथ की नगरी कुल्लू में रघुनाथ की इस रथ यात्रा के साथ ही होली का आगाज हो गया है।

रथ यात्रा में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़। इस दौरान लोगों ने खूब इंजॉय किया।
रथ यात्रा में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़। इस दौरान लोगों ने खूब इंजॉय किया।

वसंत पंचमी पर सभी लोगों ने एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। भगवान रघुनाथ की इस रथयात्रा के दौरान राम-भरत मिलन आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा। राम भरत मिलन का यह दृश्य भाव विभोर करने वाला दृश्य था। इस दौरान अधिष्ठाता को देव विधि से गुलाल फेंका गया। गुलाल फेंकते ही कुल्लू में होली का आगाज हो गया। होली के ठीक आठ दिन पूर्व यहां होलाष्टक पर्व मनाया जाता है और देश की होली से एक दिन पूर्व होली मनाई जाती है।

रंग चढ़ते ही मन्नतें पूरी
रथ यात्रा के शुरू होने से पूर्व हनुमान अपने केसरी रंग के साथ लोगों के बीच जाता है। लोगों का केसरी नंदन के साथ स्पर्श हो, इसके लिए लोग उसके पीछे भागते हैं। मान्यता है कि जिन लोगों को हनुमान का केसरी रंग लगता है तो उसकी मन्नतें पूरी मानी जाती है। इस दिन अधिकतर स्त्रियां पीले व सफेद वस्त्र पहनकर आती है। केसरी नंदन की कृपा दृष्टि लोगों के ऊपर पड़े, इसलिए उसके आगे आने के लिए लोगों का कुनबा लालायित रहता हैं। रथ यात्रा में अधिष्ठाता रघुनाथ के छड़ीबरदार महेश्वर सिंह सहित राजपरिवार के सभी सदस्य मौजूद रहे। रथ यात्रा के बाद रघुनाथ को पालकी में बिठाकर उनके मूल मंदिर सुल्तानपुर ले जाया गया।

