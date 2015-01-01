पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी पर नकेल:किराना दुकान की आड़ में चल रहा था नशे का कारोबार, 2 किलो से ज्यादा चरस बरामद

कुल्लू (हिमाचल)6 मिनट पहले
कुल्लू में कांटे पर रखी पुलिस द्वारा बरामद की गई चरस।
  • पलाहच के 55 साल के डोला सिंह के रूप में हुई आरोपी की पहचान

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में रविवार को पुलिस ने नशा तस्करी का एक मामला पकड़ा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, किराना स्टोर चला रहा एक व्यक्ति दुकान की आड़ में नशे की तस्करी करता था। सूचना के बाद छापा मारकर मौके से 2 किलो 54 ग्राम चरस बरामद की गई है। आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है कि दुकानदार किस-किस को चरस बेचता था और किससे खरीदता था।

कुल्लू के SP गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि बंजार पुलिस को पलाहच में किराने की दुकान के मालिक द्वारा नशे का व्यापार करने की सूचना मिली थी। टीम ने दुकान में रेड की तो दुकान से पुलिस ने 2 किलो 54 ग्राम चरस बरामद किया। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने कुल्लू के बंजार तहसील के पलाहच निवासी 55 साल के डोला सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। डोला सिंह की दुकान से पुलिस ने चरस की खेप बरामद की है। आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने NDPS एक्ट की धारा 20 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

