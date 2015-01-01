पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) Woman Committed Suicide By Consuming Poison, Wrote In Suicide Note Now I Am Sleeping Deeply

कुल्लू में आत्महत्या:जहर खाकर दी महिला ने जान, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- अब मैं गहरी नींद में सो रही हूं

कुल्लू (हिमाचल प्रदेश)23 मिनट पहले
मृतक महिला की पहचान 32 साल की कल्पना देवी पत्नी लीला चंद के रूप में हुई है। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • मृतक महिला की पहचान रूना गांव की 32 साल की कल्पना देवी पत्नी लीला चंद के रूप में हुई

जिला कुल्लू के रूना गांव में सोमवार को एक महिला ने जहर खाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया और मामले की जांच में जुट गई। प्रारंभिक जांच में जानकारी मिली कि महिला ने एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है जिसमें लिखा है कि अपनी मौत के लिए मैं खुद ही जिम्मेदार हूं, अब मैं गहरी नींद सो रही हूं।

मृतक महिला की पहचान 32 साल की कल्पना देवी पत्नी लीला चंद के रूप में हुई है। रविवार देर शाम जहर खा लेने के बाद उसे आनी अस्पताल लाया गया, लेकिन यहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सोमवार को इस संबंध में अस्पताल प्रबंधन की तरफ से मिली सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया और मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की।

एसपी ने कहा- मौके से जहर की शीशी बरामद हुई है

इस बारे में एसपी गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान महिला के द्वारा न्यूवॉन नाम के जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन किया जाना पाया गया है। मौके से जहर की शीशी बरामद हुई है। एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। इसमें महिला ने लिखा है, 'मैं अपनी मौत की जिम्मेदार खुद हूं, अब मैं गहरी नींद में सो रही हूं'। उधर, पुलिस ने मृतका के पति के भी बयान लिए हैं। उसका कहना है कि घर में किसी बात को लेकर कोई विवाद नहीं था। बहरहाल, मामले की जांच जारी है।

भुंतर के पास मिला शव, नहीं हो पाई शिनाख्त
उधर, एक अन्य मामले में भुंतर के साथ सटे संध्या कॉम्पलेक्स के पास एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल कुल्लू के शवगृह में रखवा दिया है। मृतक शरीर पर किसी तरह की कोई चोट के निशान वगैरह नहीं हैं और अभी तक मौत के कारण का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ पता चल सकेगा।

